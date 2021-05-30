Governor DeSantis Takes Center Stage as the Pandemic Recedes

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is beginning to assert himself as the pandemic fades to memory. He has clashed with the cruise industry, which wants to mandate vaccines for passengers. He will soon sign a ban on transgender male athletes from competing as women. He has taken the lead nationwide in making it legal for states to import drugs from Canada, even getting the Biden administration on his side.

His leadership during the pandemic has won grudging praise from the news media and applause on the right. He recently said that states that kept their kids out of school during lockdowns “destroyed their future.” Perhaps a bit of hyperbole since no one knows the effects of extended teleclass instruction. But it’s something a lot of parents would agree with.

The Florida governor’s law against social media companies banning politicians is extremely popular on the right. Whether it’s constitutional or not doesn’t matter because DeSantis can portray himself as fighting big tech, which has sued the state over the law.

DeSantis has been busy raising his profile and establishing his pro-Trump bona fides. And his efforts are being reflected in the polls. DeSantis is emerging as the top 2024 Republican contender if Trump doesn’t run.

Forbes: