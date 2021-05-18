Top Republican in the House Opposes Bill Authorizing 1/6 Commission

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he will oppose the bipartisan bill creating a commission to study the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy’s objections to the bill aren’t likely to derail the measure — at least in the House. The bill has gotten the support of the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), and several other GOP House members have expressed their support for the commission. Several Republican senators also support creating a commission to study the riot, although Democrats need at least 10 defectors for the bill to get past the filibuster and make it to the floor.

But McCarthy had some pointed objections to the bill.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said in a statement reported by CNN.

Indeed, several other House and Senate committees have already begun inquiries into what happened on 1/6. There are the court cases for the nearly 400 defendants who allegedly stormed the Capitol. And Pelosi refuses to entertain a commission mandate that would look at all political violence, including the riots surrounding the death of George Floyd.

But Democrats are going ahead with their 1/6 commission, anyway.

CNN: