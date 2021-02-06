Anti-Gun Forces Gathering for Assault on Second Amendment

What kind of gun control legislation can we expect from Democrats in the next few years? If Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gets her way, there won’t be a need for a Second Amendment because there will be no guns.

It’s hard to describe Jackson Lee’s proposal without understanding that her bill is revolutionary in its approach to gun control. It promises to make felons of millions of Americans while making life miserable for law abiding citizens who own a gun — any gun — for protection.

Basically, her legislation combines all the worst elements of any gun control bill ever proposed with the emotional satisfaction of punishing people who disagree with her and other gun control advocates.

Reason:

The Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act would establish a national database that is supposed to include every gun in the country, make it a felony to own a firearm or ammunition without a license from the Justice Department, ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and “ammunition that is 0.50 caliber or greater,” and criminalize possession of a “military-style weapon” without a special license. Violating the bill’s provisions would be punishable by hefty fines and long minimum prison sentences, which Lee ordinarily claims to oppose.

That’s just for starters. The real outrages are in the enforcement provisions that make you wonder if you fell asleep and woke up in North Korea.

The registration requirement applies to both currently owned firearms and guns purchased after the bill takes effect. The bill would give current owners three months to report “the make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored” as well as “the identity of any person to whom, and any period of time during which, the firearm will be loaned to the person.” New buyers would have to report that information on the date of purchase. Failure to comply would be punishable by a minimum fine of $75,000, a minimum prison sentence of 15 years, or both.

“Licenses would be limited to people 21 or older who pass a criminal background check, undergo a “psychological examination,” complete at least 24 hours of training and pay an $800 “fee” for liability insurance.” That would be a real boon to the mental health industry as millions would line up to be “examined” and certified “uncrazy” so they could own a gun.

There’s a 15-year prison term waiting for anyone who possesses a gun and doesn’t have a license.

There’s zero chance this bill would ever become law. But it’s an interesting discussion point to examine the mindset of radical gun control advocates who don’t care about the Constitution and don’t think much of anything about gun owners. The bill is a liberal wet dream and not much more.

What of Joe Biden? Any gun control legislation is probably not even going to be addressed in his first term. He doesn’t need the controversy, especially after his party takes a shellacking at the midterm elections.

But if Kamala Harris or Biden runs in 2024, you can bet gun control will be on the agenda. Gun control fanatics are generous contributors to Democratic campaigns and there are bound to be incidents that they can exploit to get the nation angered about guns.

The next decade will see the Second Amendment in mortal danger as it never has been before. And with the NRA largely sidelined, the radicals think this will be the time to strike.

