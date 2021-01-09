Some in MAGA Movement Turn on Trump for His 'Betrayal'

Come with me down the rabbit hole and enter a world where up is down, black is white, and Donald Trump is a traitor to the MAGA cause.

Trump’s video statement announcing his concession of defeat in the 2020 presidential election and his pledge to cooperate in a peaceful transfer of power apparently didn’t sit well with some of Trump’s most ardent and faithful supporters. There were disbelief and anger from some in the loose confederation of groups and individuals known as the “MAGA Movement” and the focus of that anger was on their former leader Donald Trump.

These are the “bitter enders” — those who will always claim that dark forces stole the election and Trump didn’t lose. Beyond that, they were ready to go to the mattresses for Trump if he encouraged them to do so.

Politico: