African Lives Being Sacrificed on the 'Altar of Green Energy'

No one expects miracles when it comes to African society. But in recent years, its moribund economies have stagnated further, its citizens have become more impoverished, and diseases like polio, ebola, and now COVID have raged across the continent.

On top of that, Africans are suffering from a terminal case of bad government. So even if solutions to African poverty, disease, and civil unrest could be found, there is little chance the well-being of a vast majority of people will be improved.

But in recent years, the situation has actually gotten worse. And Western governments are the culprits.

Millions of Africans die every year, not because of malnutrition but because there isn’t enough energy to fuel economic growth. Much of Africa is not electrified so most of the continent still uses solid fuel — wood, dried dung, and charcoal — for heat, for cooking, and for light. The problem is that it’s burned inside, causing massive health problems and leading to millions of premature deaths.

The solution is right beneath their feet. Africa has vast coal reserves that could be used to power an economic miracle — if the west ever allowed Africans to use it. As it is now, to develop those coal reserves and build coal-fired power plants to generate the electricity they need, they need loans from the West and from international lending bodies.

Western governments and other lenders will not give loans to nations that want to build anything but renewable energy sources — a ludicrous restriction given Africa’s grinding poverty and stagnant economies.

But this is Africa’s reality.

Daily Signal:

The poisons and particulate matter from burning solid fuels kill almost 4 million people a year from pneumonia, heart disease, pulmonary disease, stroke, lung cancer, and a variety of impaired immunities. Half of pneumonia deaths in children under age 5 are from soot in the house. UNICEF estimates that the African share of those 4 million untimely deaths is 400,000. Dangerous levels of indoor air pollution are almost guaranteed for families without access to electricity.

Even those with electricity find the source unreliable. Daily interruptions in service and brownouts are not uncommon, leading to something California may have to get used to.