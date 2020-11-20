Georgia Dem Senate Candidate in 2011: 'Nobody Can Serve God and the Military'

Rev. Raphael Warnock is locked in a tight struggle with Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler in the runoff race to determine the fate of the Senate. But as more becomes known of this political newcomer, the less likely it appears that the good people in the state of Georgia are going to want anything to do with him.

Warnock is a radical, steeped in black liberation theology, and has made several controversial comments praising Fidel Castro and the Reverend Jeremiah Wright who thinks America should be damned, not blessed. Wright’s “God damn America” comment almost sank Barack Obama’s presidential hopes, but Warnock believes they were just about right.

Newsweek:

While many Democratic lawmakers, including Obama, have dismissed some of Wright’s comments as being “inflammatory,” Warnock has repeatedly defended the preacher. As a pastor himself, Warnock has previously stated that Wright’s sermons have been taken out of context and misinterpreted by the media. “We celebrate Rev. Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the Black church, which when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable,” he said during a 2008 Fox News appearance.

Georgians may have done a double-take about Warnock’s support for an America-hating black preacher. But the veterans in the state might think that these were fighting words.

Fox News:

“America, nobody can serve God and the military,” Warnock said at the time. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time. America, choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day.” “Politicians try to keep their power. Political parties lie in order to keep their power. And church folk, yeah, you too, maneuver…in order to keep your power And Jesus says, that’s not power. That’s paranoia.”

That you can’t serve God and the military would come as a surprise to many Georgian voters, 600,000 of whom are veterans of the United States armed forces. There are also almost 90,000 active-duty personnel from Georgia who would take offense at Warnock’s ignorant comments.

Veterans in Georgia are livid, demanding that Warnock drop out.

Fox News obtained a list of more than four dozen Georgia veterans who are calling on Warnock to suspend his campaign. “Raphael Warnock’s comments about military men and women are despicable and flat-out wrong,” the veterans said in a statement. “Here in Georgia, true leaders recognize the service and sacrifice of all who have courageously defended our nation’s freedom.” They added that is is “sad to see Raphael Warnock is more interested in insulting and condemning our military than in building communities that support and protect them.”

Republicans, of course, are gleeful. Warnock is handing them the election on a plate. There are no doubt other nuggets buried in Warnock’s sermons and public utterances that he won’t be able to explain away.

