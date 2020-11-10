HORRIFYING: More Than 50 People Beheaded by ISIS Terrorists in Mozambique

Islamic State terrorists carried out several attacks on villages in northern Mozambique, setting fire to homes and abducting several women. But those who tried to run away suffered a different fate.

The terrorists rounded up dozens of villagers who tried to flee into the surrounding countryside, took them to a soccer stadium, and first beheaded them, then cut up their bodies into little pieces, according to press accounts from an independent news source in Mozambique.

Terrorists raided another village and beheaded six additional victims. The ISIS fighters are trying to establish an independent country in the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado.

