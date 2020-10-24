Remember Democrats' Hysteria Over Mail 'Slowdowns?' Guess What Happened...

Remember a couple of weeks ago when Democrats were accusing the Postmaster-General Louis DeJoy of deliberately trying to “sabotage” the election by “slowing down” the mail? DeJoy removed a few old mail sorting machines, cut overtime, and initiated a few other minor reforms to try and deal with the $87 billion dollar debt the USPS found itself in when he took office in August.

But Democrats screamed sabotage and liberal federal judges agreed. They ordered DeJoy to put back the sorting machines and reestablish overtime rules.

I guess that showed DeJoy who was really in charge of the mail.

But while all the hysteria over sabotage and slowed-down mail was going on, the postal workers were assuring everyone they could handle the increase in mail-in ballots.

“The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) know the truth; the members of these unions are the people who actually process and deliver the mail. Postal Workers and Letter Carriers both say, unequivocally, that no matter how much the administration tries to undermine trust in the postal system, the system remains fully capable of delivering every single ballot cast by mail in a secure and timely manner. “Indeed, the NALC assures that even if every single vote in the November 2020 election were cast by mail, the U.S. Postal Service would have no problem delivering the ballots, whether or not Congress provides the funding included in the HEROES Act. “The U.S. Postal Service has an entire structure in place to coordinate with state and local election boards to facilitate secure and timely delivery of mail ballots.

And to absolutely no one’s surprise, the Democrats were wrong and the postal workers were right.

NPR:

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many more voters to send in their ballots by mail. USPS officials say 100 million ballots have already been sent to or from voters. And while there have been delays reported in a number of key states, experts say that voting by mail has gone relatively smoothly so far. Postal service officials say they have made election mail their number one priority this election season, and are delivering on that promise. “The Postal Service will not leave anything on the playing field” when it comes to delivering the nation’s election mail, says Kristin Seaver, the Postal Service’s retail and delivery chief, speaking at a briefing for reporters Thursday.

The volume of election mail has gone up 162% says the Post Office. There have been 500 million pieces of election-related mail delivered.

“All the reports that we’re hearing are generally positive that the election mail, both to and from the voter, is given great priority. All the mail is being treated as first class mail,” Dimondstein says, adding that workers “have extra eyes on the mail, extra scrutiny, making sure it gets cleared every day and making sure that ballot gets to its final destination to make sure it’s counted. So we are moving heaven and earth.”

The hysterical paranoia of Democrats who see Donald Trump under their bed every night never ceases to amaze. Donald Trump can do anything. He can sabotage mail-in ballots. He can sabotage a coronavirus vaccine. Give him a chance and he’ll probably kill your grandmother. For the sake of the republic, for democracy, for your kids — Donald Trump must not only be defeated but eliminated!

It calls to mind General Grant’s exasperation expressed to an officer who told him the army was doomed at the Battle of the Wilderness, “Oh, I am heartily tired of hearing about what Lee is going to do. Some of you always seem to think he is suddenly going to turn a double somersault, and land in our rear and on both of our flanks at the same time. Go back to your command, and try to think what we are going to do ourselves, instead of what Lee is going to do.”

Good advice for Democrats who are so paranoid about Donald Trump and what he’s going to do.

