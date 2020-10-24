Chelsea Handler Offers Ex-Boyfriend 50 Cent a Unique In-Kind Contribution if He'll Support Biden

A celebrity who is famous for something-or-other, Chelsea Handler criticized her former boyfriend 50 Cent for supporting President Trump.

“I had to remind him that he was black,” said the blond, blue-eyed white person on The Tonight Show.

On Friday’s #FallonTonight, @50cent’s ex-girlfriend, @ChelseaHandler, scolded him: “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.” If he denounces Trump, “I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about” pic.twitter.com/bILbTsK7R0 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 24, 2020

“Another spin,” meaning presumably another night of passion. I wonder if the FEC would consider that an “in-kind contribution” to the Biden campaign?

Fox News:

The comedian had been feuding with 50 Cent — born Curtis James Jackson III — since Monday when he shared an image from a news broadcast on Instagram that depicted the rates at which certain places would be taxed under Joe Biden’s plan. The broadcast highlighted New York state (58%) and New York City (62%). “WHAT THE F–K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” wrote Jackson in the caption. “F–K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f–king mind.”

To quote that famous fighter against systemic racism, Joe Biden, “You ain’t black” if you might vote for Trump. The Outrage Mob was fairly quiet about that shocker, but have revved up the outrage machine to go after 50 Cent.

“So he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,“ Handler said.

Imagine that! In his tax bracket, he’s probably already paying nearly half his income in taxes. How dare he think he’s paying enough and doesn’t want to pay more?

If rich people want to pay more in taxes, they can. In fact, they should be encouraged to. But they also should have the same freedom as anyone else to resent paying more.

In response, Handler has offered to pay the rapper’s taxes should he reconsider his support for the president. “Hey f–ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses,” wrote the frequent Trump critic on Wednesday. “Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f–ker! Remember?”

Because her heart is obviously in the right place, there won’t be much pushback from black activists for telling a black man to “come to his senses.” But the attempt to keep 50 Cent on the Democratic plantation for blacks might be more effective if it was coming from, well you know, an actual black person.

