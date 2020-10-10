Keith Olbermann Unleashes Unhinged Rant Against Trump, Demands Barrett Be 'Removed From Society'

If radical pundit Keith Olbermann wanted attention, perhaps he should have soiled his diaper instead of melting down on YouTube.

Indeed, it had been a while since we’d heard from the former sports talking head, as his hysterical voice has been lost in a sea of other hysterical anti-Trump voices. He just couldn’t break through the clutter of radical chic babble to get noticed.

As it does with all shameless, narcissistic hustlers, it bothered him. But on Friday, Olbermann announced to the world that he was “back”

WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T WATCH OR RT THIS VIDEO OR SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Trump’s RW thugs are very angry that I’m back! Today: Trump’s Holy Grail vanished. Barr tells him “Durham Report” won’t happen before the election. Précis below. Full show: https://t.co/4bc0FkIkCB pic.twitter.com/x7mm94Jk9n — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 10, 2020

Are “Trump’s fascists” really mad that Olbermann is back? Since no one really cares if he’s back, it doesn’t matter. No one is mad. “Trump’s thugs” aren’t after him or threatening him or spying on him — except is his fervid fantasies.

At any rate, Olbermann absolutely unloaded on Trump, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and all Trump supporters in an epic, spittle-flecked rant that will either win him some sort of liberal award or land him in a mental institution.

Fox News:

In a 14-minute tirade, the ex-MSNBC anchor argued the FBI should identify Trump as an “unindicted co-conspirator” of the plot by members and associates of an anti-government militia to abduct Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He went on to accuse Trump of planning to reject the results of the upcoming election and added the president should be “destroyed” and “devoured at the ballot box.” “He, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs … and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Giulianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has destroyed by turning it over to a virus,” Olbermann said.

As bad as all that, is it? The “even too liberal for MSNBC” commentator neglected to say what exactly Amy Coney Barrett would be “prosecuted” for and “removed from society.” Did he mean “kill” Amy Coney Barrett? Stalin called it “liquidation.” Hitler called it “The Final Solution.” I guess Olbermann is trying a “remove from society” campaign against his political enemies.

Twitter responded predictably.

People bag on Alex Jones all the time for being a conspiracy nut — but here is Keith Olbermann calling for Amy Coney Barrett (among others) to be … prosecuted and removed from society https://t.co/GdtpP3OPmA — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 9, 2020

Keith Olbermann quits ESPN so he can ‘serve his country’ by trashing President Trump on YouTube https://t.co/eQ7Xa1mkis — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 7, 2020

Olbermann also said Republicans would try “Bush v. Gore on the grand scale” if Barrett gets confirmed to the Supreme Court and the 2020 presidential vote is close. “Remember it, even as we dream of a return to reality and safety and the country for which our forefathers died that the fight is not just to win an election, but to win it by enough to chase, at least for a moment, Trump and the maggots off the stage and then try to clean up what they left,” Olbermann said.

I find it hard to pity Olbermann because followers of his ideology enable him, support him, worship him. His Twitter page is full of sycophants, eager to gain his favor. Do they recognize Olbermann’s mental illness? It’s doubtful.

Olbermann says he left ESPN earlier this year so he could resume his “political commentary.” He got confused in 2010 when he donated money to political candidates while sitting atop the ratings with his “Sportscenter” TV show. ESPN was forced to fire him. He doesn’t want to make that same mistake again.

Mission accomplished, Keith. It appears that wetting your diaper does, indeed, get you the attention you crave.