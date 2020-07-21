MeToo Goes After Fox News With a Vengeance

A former Fox News associate producer and a show guest are suing the network over allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

Jennifer Eckhart, a former associate producer on Fox Business, and Cathy Areu, a network guest, filed a federal lawsuit accusing recently-fired news anchor Ed Henry of rape and Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz, and Sean Hannity of sexual harassment.

The lurid details aren’t important. What matters, as always, is credibility. And in the case of both these women, their credibility is suspect.

Does this sound like a rape victim to you?

Washington Examiner:

“I stand for all victims who have been mistreated, harassed, assaulted, and even worse, at the hands of those in power, and the institutions that continue to support them,” Eckhart said in a statement. “My decision to speak out was not an easy one, but I refuse to let fear of retaliation, victim shaming and further attacks intimidate me into remaining silent. I am hopeful that my decision to file this action will result in positive change for women at Fox, and for all victims in the workplace, and I am honored that other women have come forward since my decision to do so.”

Rape victims don’t generally stand atop the battlements waving the bloody shirt. She seems very proud of herself for standing up for “all victims.” And how courageous she is to refuse “to let fear of retaliation, victim shaming and further attacks intimidate me into remaining silent.” Eckart knows that what little opposition she’s going to experience will be drowned out in a tidal wave of support from the left. Her moribund career just got a new lease on life and Areu will once again be in demand as a guest.

We await word on the value of the book deals.

Is it possible that Ed Henry is a violent rapist? The guy always did appear to be a little sketchy. But we’ll never get at the truth listening to Eckart’s partisan proclamations of solidarity with #MeToo.

Henry’s lawyer vehemently denies the charges.

“The Me Too movement has helped to bring to light a number of injustices in our society, and everyone that has suffered deserves to be heard,” she said. “This is not one of those cases. The evidence in this case will demonstrate that Ms. Eckhart initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship. Ed Henry looks forward to presenting actual facts and evidence, which will contradict the fictional accounts contained in the complaint. That evidence includes graphic photos and other aggressively suggestive communications that Ms. Eckhart sent to Mr. Henry.”

As for Areu, the network issued a statement that paints the woman as a glory hound.

“Based on the findings of a comprehensive independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm, including interviews with numerous eyewitnesses, we have determined that all of Cathy Areu’s claims against FOX News, including its management as well as its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity & Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit,” Fox News said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Yes, but it’s Fox News so they’ve already been convicted and condemned.

Fox News is an outlier among the news networks. They have their own narratives to advance that don’t always conform to the views of others. Certainly, this lawsuit is a godsend to the left. Expect them to use it to try to destroy the little opposition remaining to their rule.