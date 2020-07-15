Protesters in Kentucky Charged With Trying to Intimidate the Attorney General

The Louisville Metro Police Department says that 87 protesters demanding the arrest of police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor were themselves arrested at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The protesters, many of them sitting on the lawn in front of Cameron’s house, were arrested without incident.

They were charged with “Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation).”

CBS News:

The protest began Tuesday evening near Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky, CBS News affiliate WLKY-TV reports. The protesters marched from the school to Cameron’s home, with many of the demonstrators sitting and standing on Cameron’s lawn. The protesters, who were chanting slogans demanding justice for Taylor, were asked to leave by the police, but many chose to stay. Those who did were arrested without incident, according to WLKY-TV.

The police say that the protesters were trying to “influence the decision of the Attorney General with their action.” They weren’t over there to borrow a cup of sugar.

And they sought to influence the AG by threatening his private home. “Nice house ya got there, Mr. Cameron. Be a shame if anything happened to it.”

It doesn’t matter if they were sitting, standing, or playing solitaire. Their very presence was meant to intimidate, regardless of the protestations of their apologists.

If Black Lives Matter wants a legal system that tolerates intimidation and threats, how would that be an improvement over what we have now?

Cameron said his office will “continue with a thorough and fair investigation” into Taylor’s death and said the protest “will not alter our pursuit of the truth.” “The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate,'” Cameron added. “That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”

There are boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what your definition of “justice” might be. Protesting in front of the offices of the attorney general is one thing. Those offices are located in a public building and it’s perfectly legitimate to let the AG know your feelings there.

But David Cameron is not attorney general 24 hours a day. He has a home, and presumably a family. What do his wife and kids have to do with anything he does in his official capacity as attorney general?

We’re seeing more and more of this from leftist protesters — trying to intimidate people in public life by threatening those whom they love. A home should be a sanctuary, even for those you disagree with.

I liked the left better when they weren’t such a**holes.