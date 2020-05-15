Rain, Massive Police Presence Fail to Dampen the Spirits of Michigan Protesters

The Michigan State Police estimate that about 200 protesters turned out in the pouring rain on the steps of the capitol building to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders. Not bad, considering Whitmer’s threats to arrest anyone who doesn’t practice social distancing, wear a mask, or who “brandishes” a firearm.

There were plenty of firearms in evidence and, no doubt to the surprise and relief of liberals, none of them went off — even accidentally. It begs the question of why Democrats in the Michigan legislature want to ban guns from the capitol building.

Shouldn’t they ban knives too? How about clubs? A weapon is a weapon, only a danger when a human being possesses the intent to do harm to someone. As proved time and time again, the gun is an inanimate object, incapable of “threatening” anyone — unless you’re a paranoid panty-wetter who thinks unloaded guns are a threat.

No matter. The demonstration was peaceful until near the end when a lone demonstrator — possibly a liberal plant — arrived at the scene carrying a garbage can filled with a sign, an ax, and an American flag. He removed the flag from the can and attached to the flag was an unclothed doll with brown hair that was hanging from a noose.

The protest organizers, as well as others, didn’t take kindly to the intrusion and a scuffle broke out.

Incredibly, the guy who tried to provoke a response from the crowd and got his wish will be allowed to press charges.

MILive:

Organizers of the protest called the display “hate speech” and when one protester tried to take the doll off the flag a skirmish broke out. The man who brought the flag fled away from the fight and to the lawn of the Capitol where Michigan State Police surrounded him. The man was taken into the Capitol building following the altercation. Michigan State Police reported there were no injuries and no arrests were made. MSP public information officer Lt. Brian Oleksyk said the man who brought the flag was interviewed by police and he will be allowed to press charges if he elects to. “We took his report, we will investigate thoroughly and file our report,” Oleksyk said.

It took the State Police about a minute to show up at the fracas, despite the pleas from organizers over a loudspeaker for help from law enforcement. The guy who pulled out the flag and doll and the protester who took it away apparently had issues prior to the confrontation.

“We took his report, we will investigate thoroughly and file our report,” Oleksyk said. In his report, the victim stated that he and the person he fought with have had issues with one another prior to Thursday’s protest, but details on those incidents could not be shared by police. The man was allowed to leave the Capitol property and did so without further incident, according to Oleksyk.

Whether the guy was a troll looking to make trouble or someone looking for media attention hardly matters. The protester’s point was made and — except for the unfortunate incident with the doll — the point was made peacefully, despite the hysterical warnings from Whitmer and Democrats that the rally would descend into some kind of shooting gallery.

