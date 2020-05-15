Nevada's Mail-In Ballot System Wide Open to Fraud and Abuse

The state of Nevada will hold it’s primary on June 9. The election will be held entirely by mail-in ballot and it’s already raising red flags over concerns about vote fraud and ballot harvesting.

Thousands of legal ballots are being sent to inactive voters — voters who haven’t voted in the last few elections, which might include voters who have moved or are dead. The envelopes containing the ballots are piling up around Las Vegas.

Fox News:

The excess ballots have drawn complaints from local residents, who worry that anyone could pick up a ballot off the street and cast a fraudulent vote, as well as from Republican Party officials in the state who see a nefarious motive behind the vote-by-mail system being employed by the Democrat-dominated Clark County Commission. “What’s going to happen with these things, they’re not secured at all and there are thousands of them just sitting here,” Jenny Trobiani, a postal worker in Clark County who told Fox News that she has seen hundreds of ballots being mailed to inactive voters. “This just seems fraudulent to me, something stinks here,” she added.

Democrats want to ensure that everyone’s vote gets counted — even if they’re illegal ballots.

Most recently, the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and progressive political nonprofit Priorities USA dropped a request for immediate relief in a lawsuit against Clark County after officials agreed to implement multiple changes to voting in June that included sending out ballots to inactive voters and opening up two additional in-person voting sites. The lawsuit, however, to eliminate the signature verification process is still in the courts.

What would be the purpose of eliminating signature verification? How could anyone reasonably assume that verifying someone’s signature was racist or a threat to illegal aliens?

But the best is yet to come. Democrats are fighting for the right to initiate the practice of “ballot harvesting” where one person collects the ballots of many people to turn them in.

Democrats are still miffed that the state’s existing election laws outlaw “ballot harvesting” – calling the statute unconstitutional and raising the specter of further litigation. Ballot harvesting, or the practice of allowing political operatives and others to collect voters’ ballots and turn them in en masse to polling stations, has drawn bipartisan concerns of fraud from election watchers.

Ballot harvesting, large numbers of blank, excess ballots, crooked authorities — nothing to worry about, move along.

This is not some paranoid concern. Democrats may want to believe anyone who says they’re eligible to vote but the notion of making it easier for fraudsters to game the system is absolutely outrageous.

It’s not just Nevada. Across the country, states that try to cull their voter lists by removing dead people and those who’ve moved are being accused of “suppressing” the vote and racism. The belief that no voter fraud exists anywhere on either side is similar to believing in Santa Claus. It’s ludicrous and anyone who knows anything about American history knows that there’s a long, dishonorable history of fraud and abuse of the vote in most states.

The courts have been siding with Democrats in many cases. But Republicans must keep trying. The vote is our most precious right as citizens. It’s amazing that so many want to destroy it.