Signal to Noise With Richard Fernandez

He chose poorly

Biden drank from a stimulus cup expecting eternal political life and find his administration aging rapidly instead. “… even some left-leaning economists such as the former Obama administration officials Lawrence H. Summers and Jason Furman, have blamed the rapid price increases across the economy on the aid package that Mr. Biden signed in the spring.” — NYT

But Biden blames the virus and will focus on fighting that.

OPEC may have little reserve capacity so Biden’s war on producer may backfire — Oilprice.com The key reason lies in the diminishing spare capacity of OPEC+ to pump oil, concentrated in just a few major producers in the Middle East. The OPEC+ group as a whole has been struggling with pumping to its overall quota for months as African OPEC members have been significantly underperforming because of a lack of spare capacity and investments.”

Another failure of the “stash theory of economics”, the progressive idea there’s always more ‘stuff’ — uncollected taxes, hidden wealth, hoarded oil — that can always be obtained by mandate. There are politicians who sincerely believe all economic problems can be fixed by redistribution. It’s simply a matter of finding the ‘stash’ for the deserving, which somehow always includes your followers. It never occurs that economics is the science of scarcity.

The Communist apostate is someone who realizes there is no Stash.