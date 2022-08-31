LIVE RESULTS: Alaska Announces Its Congressional Special Election Results Tonight

In what’s continuing to be the weirdest special election ever, Alaska is announcing the results of its special election to fill the seat that the late Rep. Don Young vacated when he passed away.

This race is the first one in which Alaska has used a ranked-choice voting system in which the top four vote-getters from the primary advance to a general election in which voters choose their top three candidates in order.

It’s a convoluted system that has its ardent supporters, many of whom want to see this type of voting expand throughout the country.

As if the wild and crazy general election wasn’t enough, the State of Alaska Division of Elections is announcing the final results on a live Facebook broadcast, with all the fanfare of a lottery drawing, the College Football Playoff selection show or the reveal of “Dancing With the Stars” contestants. You can watch it here at 8 p.m. EDT.

