Results Are in on the PJ Media/Townhall GOP Presidential Straw Poll!

Three weeks ago, PJ Media and Townhall Media launched our first GOP presidential straw poll of this election cycle. With nearly 40,000 individual votes cast, representing all fifty states and the District of Columbia, Donald Trump leads the field at 51.92%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis landed in second place with 38.05% of the vote. All the other declared candidates garnered less than 4%. In fact, all the other candidates combined got just over 10%.

While a straw poll isn’t scientific, it is representative of the many conservative voters who visit PJ Media and other sites in the Townhall Media family every day—PJ Media, RedState, Townhall, Twitchy, HotAir, and Bearing Arms.

Breaking it down by site, we see the following results:

PJ Media: DeSantis 48.77%/Trump 42.17%

Townhall: Trump 56.63%/DeSantis 33.28%

RedState: DeSantis 49.82%/Trump 42.83%

Twitchy: DeSantis 61.95%/Trump 30.61%

HotAir: DeSantis 66.67%/Trump 23.12%

Bearing Arms: Trump 45.29%/DeSantis 38.82%

PJ Media voters favored DeSantis by a six-point margin, while Trump won at Townhall by 23 points. If you take out Townhall, DeSantis edges out Trump 53.2 to 37.0 across the other five sites.

Trump leads in all the early primary states: Iowa (45-39), New Hampshire (48-36), S. Carolina (56-32), and Nevada (53-37).

The PJ Media/Townhall straw poll will remain open (one vote per person per 30 days) in the lead-up to the first GOP primary debate in August. The next round of results will be announced on August 8. Click here to vote now!