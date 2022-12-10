News & Politics

OK, Groomer: Former Twitter Exec Yoel Roth Wondered if High Could Students Could Consent to Sex With Teachers

By Paula Bolyard 6:30 PM on December 10, 2022
Yoel Roth (Twitter profile)

Twitter owner Elon Musk is going scorched-earth on the company’s former head of Trust & Safety, Yoel Roth. On Saturday, Musk responded to the resurfacing of this 2010 tweet from Roth linking to a Salon article asking if high school students can “meaningfully” consent to sex with their teachers.

That the question even needs to be asked tells you a lot about the mindset of the man who, until recently, headed up Twitter’s Ministry of Truth — the same company that banned the use of the word “groomer” in July.

Musk replied with a bombshell quote from Roth’s Ph.D. thesis — which was focused on the gay hook-up platform Grindr.

Roth argued in the paper that Grindr should be “safely connecting queer young adults” — including minor children.

Setting aside the fact that one can earn a Ph.D. in Grindr studies, Roth’s apparent obsession with gay hook-up culture (see his research page here) may explain why the Twitter censorship cabal banned the word “groomer” last summer.

THE TWITTER FILES: Elon Musk Exposes Twitter’s Suppression of Hunter Biden Laptop, Other Content

In July, Lauren Alexander, Twitter’s health product communications lead, said in an email, “We are committed to combating abuse motivated by hatred, prejudice, or intolerance, particularly abuse that seeks to silence the voices of those who have been historically marginalized. For this reason, we prohibit behavior that targets individuals or groups with abuse based on their perceived membership in a protected category. Use of this term [groomer] is prohibited under our Hateful Conduct policy when it is used as a descriptor, in context of discussion of gender identity.”

TWITTER EXPOSED: Blacklists, Secret Censorship Cabal, Treachery at the Highest Levels

Earlier this week, we learned that Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account that highlights videos of LGBTQ kooks and allies —  many of them teachers bragging about grooming the children in their care — was repeatedly suspended from the platform, despite the fact that they hadn’t violated any rules. “The committee justified her suspensions internally by claiming her posts encouraged online harassment of ‘hospitals and medical providers’ by insinuating ‘that gender-affirming healthcare is equivalent to child abuse or grooming,'” independent journalist Bari Weiss tweeted in the second tranche of the Twitter Files expose.

Today the Twitterverse has been busy digging up other creepy tweets by Roth over the years, like this one admitting that he hates children:

Do these resurfaced tweets help explain why Twitter has been so soft on child traffickers and predators over the years? A Twitter user named Eliza (@elizablea), who describes herself as a “Human Trafficking Survivor Advocate,” was the one who dug up Yoel’s tweet about teacher-student sex. She’s been calling out the platform’s refusal, under previous ownership, to crack down on child trafficking and exploitation:

And there are more where that one came from.

Oh, and Eliza says she’s hoping to expose the client list of one of the world’s most accomplished groomers:

She’s been tag-teaming with Musk today to hammer Roth for not protecting children from predators:

Stay tuned: More Twitter Files drops are expected in the next few days.

Paula Bolyard
Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter, Gab, and Parler. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Tags: CULTURE
Trending
Editor's Choice