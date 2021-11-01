Tump Unloads on All the 'Perverts' in the Media

In an email to supporters with the subject line “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America,” the putative head of the Republican Party threw his support behind Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, who is in a highly competitive — and contentious — race with former governor and Clinton hack Terry McAuliffe. Election Day is Tuesday, but, depending on how close the race is, we may not have results right away.

Trump not only attacked McAuliffe in the email, but he also went after his eternal nemeses: media flacks who shill for Democrats, no matter their crimes or evil machinations.

“The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other,” Trump warned. “Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education. ”

“The reason the Fake News and perverts are working over time is to try and convince people that we do not like each other, and therefore, my great and unprecedented Make America Great Again base will not show up to vote,” he said.

While Trump admitted he doesn’t trust the integrity of the elections in Virginia, he nevertheless urged Virginians to get out and vote for Youngkin. “The way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote.”

Trump heaped praise upon the Republican candidate, saying he is a “good man, a hardworking man, a successful man” who “loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save your children’s education, and many other very good things.”

Terry McAuliffe, on the other hand, “is a low-life politician who lies, cheats, and steals. He was a terrible high-tax governor and would be, if elected, an even worse governor again.”

All true. I think even most Democrats in Virginia would agree with that description. It’s just that they’re so committed to murdering unborn children and allowing trans rapists to terrorize teen girls in school bathrooms that they can’t pull the lever for anyone without a “D” next to his name.

Democrats in the state have largely failed to portray Youngkin as a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi Proud Boy — including the Democrats from the Lincoln Project who botched a staged tiki-torch photo op in front of Younkin’s bus — but that’s basically all they’ve got. It’s literally the only play in their playbook with a reprobate like McAuliffe on the ballot. They are pinning their hopes on depressing Republican turnout to drag McAuliffe across the finish line.

Trump, who appears to have learned something from losses in the Georgia Senate runoffs, aims to turn the tables on the Democrats’ dirty tricks: “I say to all of our millions of followers, don’t listen to the Fake News and misleading advertisements written largely by already-acknowledged perverts. Get out and vote for a man who will be a great governor, Glenn Youngkin!”

I won’t speculate on which particular “perverts” in the media Trump’s referring to, except to say that it rhymes with blinkin’ smoject.