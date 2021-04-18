News & Politics

BREAKING: Three Dead in Austin 'Active Shooter' Incident

By Paula Bolyard Apr 18, 2021 2:37 PM ET

Three people are dead at the scene of a shooting in Austin, Texas, Austin-Travis County EMS officials said on Sunday afternoon. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Austin Police Department is describing the event as an “active shooting incident” and warning residents to “shelter in place” and avoid the area, suggesting the suspect is still at large.

Police are reportedly searching the woods near the crime scene for the shooter.

A heavy police presence is on the scene:

The shooting comes hours after there people were killed and two seriously injured in a Kenosha, Wisc., tavern shooting:

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the suspect in the shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County is still at large, but that he believes the public is not in danger.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth said during a Sunday morning news conference. He asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department. Kenosha is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

PJ Media’s Bryan Preston has reported recently on the defunding of police by Austin’s mayor and city council. He reported Saturday that a task force, made up of activists, many of them vehemently anti-police, released recommendations that would completely decimate the police budget and defang the force. Austin police, meanwhile, have been retiring and resigning at an alarming rate and cadet classes for new hires have been canceled. Meanwhile, the murder rate in the city has skyrocketed.

This is a developing story…

