[VIDEO] 'Breaking Bad' Style Shootings Come to Austin

Until recently, Austin, Texas was one of the safest large cities in the United States.

But in the hothouse environment of 2020’s summer, Austin’s far-left Democrat-controlled city council defunded the Austin Police Department by about $140 to$150 million.

The consequences of that decision continue to play out. A few days back, APD released this surveillance video and report of a shooting outside a midtown barbershop.

At approximately 8:01 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, Austin police responded to multiple shooters at the Barbershop at Midtown located at 7408 Cameron Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that two suspects, described below, approached the northeast side of the building and fired their weapons at patrons standing on the porch. Three males were struck before the two suspects retreated behind the building to fire at customers who were attempting to flee out the back door. One additional male was shot during the second volley of gunfire.

Two victims were treated and released; the third is in critical condition. APD’s full case report including descriptions of the suspects is here.

This past weekend, Easter Weekend, two people were shot and one was stabbed during an attack at Edward Rendon Park in east Austin, KXAN reports.

At least two people were shot and one person was reportedly stabbed near an east Austin park Sunday night, the Austin Police Department says. Police received reports of at least one person shooting into a group of people at the 1600 block of Nash Hernandez Senior Road, which is close to Edward Rendon Park just east of downtown Austin, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Police say there were several Easter-related parties and picnics happening at the park at the time of the shooting. The suspected shooter left the scene before police arrived.

The shooter or shooters have not been apprehended.

This is Austin less than a year after the city council defunded police. Since that time, one of the most vocal defunding proponents, Jimmy Flannigan, lost his seat to Mackenzie Kelly. Kelly ran on restoring funding and ending the city’s 2019 ordinance that allows homeless camping all over the city.

That ordinance has been put on a citywide ballot by Save Austin Now, with a vote on May 1.