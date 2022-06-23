FDA Investigating Abbot Formula After Possible Link to Infant's Death

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that it will begin an investigation into Abbott Laboratories after another infant died, possibly linked to Abbott Formula.

The FDA is investigating a report that another child has died after consuming Abbott’s baby formula https://t.co/u8xBuqfWqA — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 23, 2022

The FDA released a statement on Wednesday stating that the administration will be investigating an infant’s death after receiving a complaint.

“The agency was notified of one additional consumer complaint on June 10, 2022, that resulted in an infant death in January 2022. The agency has initiated an investigation, given that the complaint referenced that the infant had consumed an Abbott product,” the agency said in the statement.

At this time, with the limited product and clinical information Abbott was provided to evaluate the case, there are no conclusions that can be drawn and no evidence to suggest a causal relationship between Abbott’s formulas and this reported case,” the company said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Abbott closed its Michigan branch in February after receiving reports of four babies who fell ill and two babies who died reportedly after consuming Abbott products. The FDA, however, was unable to determine conclusively after the agency’s investigation that the Abbott formula was in fact the cause of death and illness in these infants.

Abbott released a statement on Twitter regarding the matter.

At the White House press conference today, the Press Secretary mistakenly said that our formulas were tainted and killed two infants. The deaths of these infants are a tragedy. 🧵 [1/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

The current “investigation of this most recent consumer complaint is in its preliminary stages and the agency will provide an update as it learns more,” the FDA said in its statement.