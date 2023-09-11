How Far Have We Fallen? School District Hires Drag Queen Principal

There is a saying that states the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. This is true, but it represents only one form of insanity. Most of the other types are exhibited on a daily basis by those radical leftists who claim to be woke, when in reality they are anything but awake.

For instance, the Western Heights School District (WHSD) in Oklahoma City, Okla., in June of this year named a drag queen to be the principal of John Glenn Elementary School. I guess this is the woke method of honoring the first American in space.

Dr. Shane Murnan, a fifty-two-year-old gay man who moonlights as a drag queen who goes by the name Shantel Mandalay, has been placed in charge of elementary school students. The hiring has caused a huge backlash and rightly so. Any man who mocks women by dressing in outlandish costumes and flamboyantly conducts themselves in a sexually inappropriate manner, should not be in a position of authority around impressionable young children. For that matter, he should not be in a position of authority over any underage child or young adult.

Ryan Walters is the Superintendent of the State of Oklahoma. He has openly criticized the hiring, correctly calling it “insanity.” He went on to say, “It’s outrageous to have a drag queen running a school, you know, here in Oklahoma. That doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values. I hear from parents every day that are concerned with this woke left-wing indoctrination of schools, this gender theory that continues to be thrust upon our kids. It’s completely inappropriate.”

In addition to his propensity to dress in drag, Murnan was also charged with child pornography twenty years ago, although those charges were dropped when the images could not be substantiated as minors.

The school district stated that they were aware of Murnan’s past charges, but still defended hiring him based on what they refer to as his great qualifications and outstanding reputation. A statement released by the school board said:

“Dr. Murnan has been serving the field of education for more than 25 years and has an outstanding reputation. He comes highly recommended from previous supervisors, colleagues, and educators. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, a Masters of Education in Educational Administration, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration. We welcome Dr. Murnan to Western Heights, and we are very excited about his vision for John Glenn and the community.”

WHSD Superintendent Braydan Savage released this statement:

“According to news reports at the time, those charges were dismissed by the court, and the record of the charges has been expunged. Since that time, Dr. Murnan has continued to be certified as an elementary school teacher and principal, including having his certificate renewed in April of 2023 and signed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.”

At face value, his background appears impressive. However, the man works as a drag queen at a den of iniquity called The Boom. His vision for the school and community should be considered troublesome, as he has already conducted book readings at libraries dressed in drag.

Related: Kayla Lemieux and His Z-Cup Prosthetics Are Making an Oversized Comeback

Walters, who we can only guess was not aware of Murnan’s history until this appointment, believes that this fits perfectly into the liberal left’s agenda.

“Their end goal is to absolutely break down a child’s mind, break down the classroom, break down the family, and you see the results that have come from this. They want kids to turn on their parents and only listen to their leftist ideology.”

He then continued, “And how do you do it?’ You start… breaking them apart and say, listen, you’re gender-fluid. Listen, you can change your pronouns… Look at the sexual material. When the kid takes it home and their parent is outraged by it, the kids turn on their parents.”

“This is absolutely trying to break down that family unit, so the kid is more susceptible to the most radical Marxist gender ideology we’ve ever seen, to pit groups of people against each other, and frankly, it’s to create Democrat voters.”

“No parent wants to send their kids to school knowing that they could be exposed to this radical gender theory in any capacity. This woke war on our kids has to stop. We will not allow it in Oklahoma. This is the liberal insanity that every parent wants out of the classroom.”

“We will not allow our kids to be part of their radical-left game for pushing ideology and furthering their end goal, which is creating social justice warriors instead of students that understand how education is a path for success for them. We will not allow it. This will stop.”

The real danger to this community is the people behind this hiring. Murnan only represents the empowered, self-righteous tool that they have implemented to advance their disgusting agenda.