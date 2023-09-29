Conservative Actor James Woods Torches Biden Admin Over 'Border Tsunami Nightmare'

One of the most outspoken conservatives in the entertainment industry is, without a doubt, actor James Woods. He’s a great example of what it means to stand boldly on your principles, even amid total and utter insanity, caring more about truth than success. Granted, Woods has had tremendous success throughout his lengthy career but has not done much in the world of acting in recent times, largely because of his patriotism.

That’s how soulless Hollywood works. If you dare to go against the progressive agenda, if you are a free thinker who refuses to be part of the hive mind, well, you’re excommunicated from the faith and just like the faithful who oppose the Antichrist in the book of Revelation, you’re denied the ability to buy, sell, and trade by having your name put on a black list.

But none of that has stopped James Woods from speaking his mind.

The actor recently torched President Joe Biden and his useless administration for not taking action to end the crisis at the southern border, as hundreds of millions of illegals flood into the country on a monthly basis. This, of course, is a massive threat to our national security. Cartel scumbags and radical terrorists are mixing in with the folks crossing over into our country, leading to a spike in crime in major cities across the nation. Who knows what the terrorists are up to, but you can rest assured it’s nothing good.

Woods captured our thoughts and feelings on this crisis fairly well when he referred to it as “Biden’s border tsunami” and said it is “beyond a nightmare.” That it is, James, that it is.

The comments from Woods came as a response to a recent press conference that was held by Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt who verbally pulled the horseshoe out of Biden’s backside and beat him over the head with it due to the failures of his immigration policy. She also delivered a few blows to the media for not covering the situation.

Britt, discussing a recent trip she took to see the situation at the border for herself, recalled speaking with illegal immigrants facing extremely dangerous and deadly situations as they try to cross into the United States.

“We walked through and we got to hear women tell us their stories,” the senator said, “and their stories are brutalizing.”

Biden’s border tsunami is beyond a nightmare. https://t.co/b6hYXxDtnX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 27, 2023

Britt pulled the gloves off and pounded on the mainstream media for not reporting on stories that reveal what challenges illegal immigrants face in their efforts to cross the border, pointing a finger at the reporters in the room and saying, “That’s on you.”

Whew! She’s a tough cookie. I like that. We need more folks like that in the Republican Party.

“Because when a woman sits there and she tells you a story not about just being raped,” Britt added, “but how many times a day she’s raped. When she tells you about having to lay in that bed, while they come in and out, and in and out, it’s disgusting and it’s despicable.”

“Folks, you look at the number of people that have died at the border because Joe Biden has made it more and more enticing to come here,” she commented. “Make no mistake, this is a result of failed policy. We can fix this. We can’t throw money at this and fix it. We have to actually change the policy.”

“I looked in the eyes of CBP agents who said, ‘We’re exhausted. We’re not only having to be paper-pushers, we’re also trying to do what we took an oath of office to do, and that is protect this border,'” the Alabama Republican said. “But when they tell you about finding small children who had drowned in that river, or pulling the lifeless body of a woman who was pregnant with twins, it changes the way you think about what’s happening.”

“Drug cartel guys, they have the tentacles all over this country. We need you to start telling that story,” Britt continued, brutally dismantling the media.

“They will tell you exactly how much they paid to get here,” Britt went on to say as she discussed the stories of the various migrants she met, “then they’ll tell you where they’re going, what their job’s going to be, and how much more they owe. Got it? And guess what? Just the other day in Alabama, a gentleman told me, ‘You will come back here with me in this neighborhood right behind you, you will see migrants who are here illegally, and they will tell you about the drug cartels coming around every other week to collect.'”

Britt finished up by saying that this is not the true American dream. Instead, it’s a nightmare. James Woods was in full agreement with the statements Britt made during the press conference, as is every American who has a good grasp on this issue.

We need the wall. We need the law enforced. Not just for our safety, but for the safety of those who are attempting to enter this nation through improper channels.