Karate Guys Thwart Would-Be Carjackers in Oakland

Oakland, Calif., has basically transformed into a vicious post-apocalyptic nightmare thanks to decades of radical left-wing policies that are soft on crime and practically allow bad guys full reign of the city. Things have gotten so bad that citizens are having to take matters into their own hands to strike fear into the hearts of criminals and let them know they can’t keep terrorizing them with their lawlessness.

A great example of the people of Oakland saying “Enough is enough” involves a couple of karate instructors who assisted a man while he was being carjacked by two thugs in broad daylight. It’s unfortunate it’s come to this, but when liberal city officials have defunded police departments, leaving them with a shortage of officers and other resources needed to fight crime, someone has to step up and fill in the gap.

According to TheBlaze, the incident occurred last month and was captured on video that was obtained by local media outlet KTVU-TV. In the footage, you can see the victim getting out of his vehicle, which is parked on Piedmont Ave., when a car pulls up alongside him. Two men jump out and push the victim onto the sidewalk. One of the bad guys has a gun, and the pair take the car keys from the driver, intending to return to his vehicle and take it.

What they didn’t know was that two men who work at a karate studio across the street witnessed the crime. The footage shows the pair running to the car with sticks in hand. One of the instructors whips that sucker around and smashes it into the carjackers’ windshield. The two criminals hop into their vehicle and drive away.

So not only did they not steal the car, they got their own vehicle damaged in the process. That, friends, is a thing of beauty. It’s also the whole “reap what you sow” principle in action.

Here are more details from the report:

Carjacking incidents in the city of Oakland have skyrocketed to the rate of an astounding 40 cars stolen per day, a record number going back as far as 15 years. So far this year, there have been about 10,823 car thefts, a figure far beyond the 7,167 motor vehicle thefts reported last year. One analysis from MarketWatch found that Oakland is the worst city for car theft in cities with a population of at least 100,000. Apart from car thefts, the Oakland Police Department reported that violent crimes were also skyrocketing in the city. The violent crime rate, which includes homicide, aggravated assault, rape, and robbery, had increased by 21% from the year previous.

As a martial artist myself, I cannot encourage folks enough to learn hand-to-hand combat. We are living in a world where danger is increasing by the day, thanks to brain-dead liberals pushing policies that benefit criminals and punish law-abiding citizens.

I highly recommend learning how to properly handle a gun, as well, and carrying concealed whenever possible. However, there are times you will not have access to a firearm and still need to have skills you can call upon to protect you from the vile dregs of society. Arts like Muay Thai, Boxing, certain types of Krav Maga, and Karate are fantastic for self-defense.

You can also go the Mixed Martial Arts route and learn how to properly strike, grapple, and defend yourself on the ground.

We cannot rely on the police to rescue us from harm. It’s our responsibility to keep our lives, liberty, and property safe. Take the steps you need to take to be equipped to do so.