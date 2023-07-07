Gerson Fuentes Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Raping Ohio Girl at Center of Abortion Controversy

The illegal alien Gerson Fuentes, who raped and impregnated a 9-year-old child, pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced in an Ohio courtroom. With the help of an interpreter, Fuentes waived his right to a trial and took a plea deal that will see him incarcerated for at least fifteen years for the crime. The pregnant child made national news when the pro-abortion lobby used her callously to push a negative horror story to impugn the United States Supreme Court and any pro-life Republicans after the girl was transported to Indiana, at age 10, for an abortion.

Though Judge Julie Lynch had the authority to ignore the sentence the state agreed to and impose life without parole, she claimed that the family of the girl begged her not to. She called it a “hard pill to swallow” and allowed Fuentes to be eligible for parole in 25 years. She made a show of being upset about it, but one wonders why she would not impose the sentence she believed was necessary to protect the public. Taking the family’s opinion into consideration when that family did not protect a 9-year-old from rape is a difficult pill for us to swallow.

“The family has agreed to this. And this is a hard pill for this court to swallow to take this joint recommendation. If that family hadn’t begged me to take this joint recommendation, this would never be happening,” Lynch said, her voice shaking with emotion.

“Anybody who has ever been in this courtroom for the last 20 years knows how this court feels about babies, young people being violated,” Lynch said. But despite her alleged record of protecting children from violent criminals, Lynch allowed the illegal rapist to have the possibility for parole at the request of the mother, who didn’t protect her own child.

There are few heroes in this case—just a long list of people who grossly used the child for their own pleasure or political gain. Then there are the professionals in child protective services who failed to protect the child and sent her back to her abuser even after Indiana abortion activist Caitlin Bernard terminated her pregnancy.

Bernard was fined $3000 and reprimanded for her role in abusing the child’s privacy and turning her story into a media circus for her pro-abortion ends. If we could point to some heroes who stood up and demanded investigations, we should thank Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. If not for those two men, we would not have even known a rapist had been caught or charged, and it’s a possibility he might have walked free.

The media is certainly not heroic in any way. They just repeated a political hit job story around the world without caring that there was no mention of a rapist in this horror tale until we here at PJ Media started demanding answers. Mainstream press was content to repeat Bernard’s breathless assertions that all rape victims would now be at risk because of the Supreme Court, instead of asking why a child rapist wasn’t being hunted in the streets of Columbus, Ohio.

Thank you, @MeganFoxWriter for forcing Ohio to cough up the CHILD RAPIST ILLEGAL ALIEN. https://t.co/1l6KgXtoI7 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 13, 2022

We still don’t know if the child’s DNA matched that of the “mother” who defended the rapist and begged for the mercy of Judge Lynch. We also don’t know why she wasn’t charged with child endangerment. The state of Ohio will not divulge if the child is still in her “mother’s” care. There is little hope that if she is, she will be safe from similar crimes, considering her “mother’s” protective stance toward the rapist instead of her own child.

But at least Fuentes will not be able to rape any more children for the next 25 years. For some things, we can be grateful. The short sentencing was live-streamed on YouTube and can be seen below.