By Megan Fox 5:16 PM on June 13, 2023
'Witch' Megan Fox Has Lost Her Mind
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Not me. The other one. 

The other Megan Fox (as I call her) may be having some sort of public mental breakdown. The Hollywood starlet (who hasn’t starred in anything other than a scandal in quite some time) is making the news for disturbing reasons. Former music video producer Robby Starbuck, who left California for the sanity of Tennessee, recently reacted to a photo of Fox and her kids that showed her three boys with long hair, makeup, and girlish clothes.

“These are Megan Fox’s sons,” wrote Starbuck, posting a photo taken by paparazzi recently. “We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full-on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls’ clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

It is well known that Fox started dressing her boys in girly clothes from the time they were two. She claimed in an article recently that she knew her son Noah was “gender fluid” while he was in her womb and started putting him in dresses at the age of two. Parade reported Fox’s statements back in May. Clearly, she planned to dress this child like a girl before he was born.

She also gave an interview where she admits to raising all three of them “gender-neutral” (whatever that means) and hints that it’s not easy for them because of what others think. A good parent would ask her sons what they wanted instead of using them for virtue points or attention-seeking. Fox shows narcissistic traits, however, like constantly grabbing headlines for things like blood-drinking rituals and talking about having sex with her equally weird boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, without concern for how that will affect her sons at school. There is no low to which Fox will not stoop to get some press attention. Transing her sons is clearly something she planned to do and is doing, complete with the indoctrination books she talks about in the interview below.

Fox responded to Starbuck by threatening him with witchcraft, and all the legacy media jumped to her aid and denounced Starbuck for “messing” with her kids. But that’s not what’s happening here. Fox is messing with her kids, parading them in front of cameras, and then threatening people who dare to say, “Hey, what’s going on here?”

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she responded to Starbuck on Instagram. “You f***ed with the wrong witch.” Starbuck replied kindly, telling her he’d be happy to share evidence he had of her sons’ breakdowns via private message and that his belief in Jesus protected him from witchcraft. You can read the exchange below.

But what happened next should make Fox’s ex run back to court for a custody re-evaluation (though that’s unlikely, as he has defended her and her actions). Fox posted a photograph of a naked woman devouring a dead animal carcass with the caption, “Me outside Rob Starbuck’s house.” (The original photo was taken off a trail cam and is believed to be a hoax.)

Something is terribly wrong with a culture and a media that doesn’t see anything wrong with planning to trans kids from the womb. It is statistically impossible that Fox has three trans or non-binary sons. Everyone can see what she’s doing, and more people ought to be brave like Starbuck and say something.

