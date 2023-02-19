News & Politics
The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 120: Fires, Derailments, and Chemical Spills! Oh, My!

By Megan Fox 2:27 PM on February 19, 2023
Well, there’s no shortage of news to talk about. Join me for the weekly review of all the weirdness happening on every front. There are some very strange catastrophic events that have happened all within a very short time frame. Let’s talk about them. There are at least four chemical fires, a few train derailments, and five total red states involved. Is it time to start getting suspicious?

You tell me. I’m looking forward to hearing your feedback. Either comment below or send me your thoughts to my email at [email protected] and I’ll read them on the next podcast. Coincidence and bad luck, or something else?

