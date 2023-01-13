Compromise in Court Hearing of Richard Allen, Accused of Horrific Delphi Murders

The horrific unsolved murders of two children, Libby German and Abby Williams, in Delphi, Ind., six years ago may finally be coming to a conclusion with the trial of Richard Allen, who was arrested in October of last year. The state of Indiana believes that Allen is their man. They linked him to the crime through bullet evidence at the scene, clothing, and eyewitness reports.

Allen appeared in court on Friday for a change-of-venue hearing. The defense argued that Allen could not receive a fair trial in the small community of Delphi because of the massive interest in this case and the subsequent media attention.

#DelphiMurders suspect Richard Allen arrives at the Carroll County courthouse for a hearing on change of venue request, gag order, public money for expert witnesses, & evidence requests by the defense. I’m covering the 10 am hearing. Updates after and at noon @WTHRcom #13News pic.twitter.com/cSzk6SuHN0 — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) January 13, 2023

Judge Frances Gull agreed with the defense that Allen could not get a fair trial in the small county where the crimes occurred but also did not want to incur the costs of moving the trial over 100 miles away as requested, noting the burden that would put on witnesses. Instead, the judge decided the trial would be held in Carrol County, but the jurors would be brought in from outside. The prosecution and the defense have one week to agree from which county the jurors will be chosen.

The gag order on the parties not to discuss facts of the case with the media remains in effect but will not affect the ability of the lawyers to communicate procedural issues and court dates to interested parties.

The cause of death of the two eighth-graders has never been released, leading the public to believe the details are too gruesome. The police did say that the bodies were staged in a way that caused severe trauma to the man who found them, and that there was an extreme amount of blood loss. The arrest affidavit claims that an unspent bullet found at the scene between the bodies was linked to Allen’s .40 caliber gun. In a video taken of the murderer by Libby before the crime, one of the girls is heard saying, “gun.”

This case stumped investigators for years, and many people have been accused of the crime in the press. Allen worked at the local CVS and was reportedly the person who printed off the photos of the girls for their funerals. The arrest affidavit also said a witness saw Allen near the scene of the crime covered in mud and blood. Police spoke to Allen at the time. He claimed he was on the bridge where the victims disappeared but said he didn’t see the girls. It is not known why he was never a suspect.

The man in the video captured by one of the victims was wearing a dark blue Carhart jacket. Police found a similar jacket in Allen’s home. Allen’s trial is scheduled for March 23.

The arrest affidavit is embedded below.

Delphi Affidavit by PJ Media on Scribd