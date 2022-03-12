Watch: Biden Regret! Guess Who Misses Trump Now?

This is truly astonishing. I never thought I’d hear people as nasty as Bill Maher and Trevor Noah praise Donald Trump, but that’s what’s happening. Faced with the grim reality that Joe Biden has a head full of pudding and commands no respect from any corner of a dangerous world, these two are finally missing the 45th president of the United States.

“If Putin thought Trump was really that supportive of him, why didn’t he invade when Trump was in office?” asked Maher. “It’s at least worth asking that question if you’re not locked into one intransigent thought.”

For Our VIPs: Has Bill Maher Been ‘Red-Pilled’?

“Some of the countries that could help America [with gas prices] apparently won’t pick up the phone,” said Trevor Noah, late-night comedian. “Apparently Saudi Arabia won’t even pick up the phone for the President of the United States,” he repeated, looking shocked and horrified. “Are you kidding me?”

“You can say what you want but this would have never happened to Donald Trump. Never,” he continued. “No one was ever ignoring Donald Trump’s calls. Because if you ignored Donald Trump’s calls, you didn’t know how he would respond!” That was always one of Trump’s greatest strengths: keeping his enemies guessing. It’s fun to see that the other side saw it, too. “Maybe he would send an angry tweet,” continued Noah. “Or maybe he would ban your country from everything! You don’t know!”

Noah continued, mocking Biden by claiming he probably wishes he could hire Trump to step in as a presidential “wild card” to handle this for him. Noah ends his bit with a fantastic and hilarious impression of Trump’s reaction to being kept waiting too long by a foreign country. You must watch this:

“It is better to be feared than to be loved, if one cannot be both.” Bill Maher, Trevor Noah & many other Leftists are starting to realize Beijing Biden does not command fear, love or respect on the world stage. This bodes poorly for the future of America & the West. pic.twitter.com/iJ05cpzxNG — Prodigal Son (@ThePr0diga1S0n) March 12, 2022

When the late-night comedians start making jokes about Biden’s abject failure, it’s going to be downhill for him from here on out. Every one of these guys who backed Biden looks like a fool, and I think they’re finally realizing the mean tweets were the least of America’s problems.

There’s always room on the Trump Train, guys. Come on board!