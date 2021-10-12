[EXCLUSIVE] Southwest Whistleblower: Canceled Flights the Result of a 'Coordinated Protest' Against Vaccine Mandate

In the wake of massive Southwest Airlines cancelations and disruptions, a whistleblower within the company reached out to PJ Media to confirm that employees, including pilots, gate agents, flight attendants, and others, are fighting back against the mandatory vaccines ordered by the federal government. “It’s a coordinated protest,” said the source, on the condition of anonymity.

The employees have coordinated on social media platforms and are standing up at what they believe is a pivotal moment in America that will determine whether the country remains free or slides into despotism. “We know we can stop this,” the whistleblower said. “And if we don’t do it now, it will be too late. Everyone is very excited!”

Southwest Airlines has denied that there is a “sick-out” and has had the mainstream media running cover for them all week. USA Today put out a strange multi-part tweet listing all the reasons why the sudden shutdown of thousands of flights is anything but a protest. I don’t know when Columbus Day became a “peak holiday” travel day, but I guess it’s the new excuse. (At least they didn’t cite the perfectly clear weather again.)

“They’re all going to look like fools soon,” said the insider. That would be nothing new for the fake news media. But it’s not just Southwest Airlines employees who have conscientious objections to mandates. According to the source, there are 22 airlines, along with truckers and other transportation employees represented in their ranks and more disruptions are to come. The employees are all joining FreedomFlyers.org, a website that was set up a few weeks ago to connect like-minded people and to fundraise for the effort of fighting against mandatory vaccines. They released a video that keeps being removed from social media but can be seen on their website.

Organizers of FreedomFlyers.org have been interviewed by Tucker Carlson and Newsmax. The organizers say they do not encourage “sickouts” but they can’t control individuals. “If there’s a disruption in one part of the system, it has a catastrophic effect among the rest of the system, which is going to affect commerce, it’s going to affect trade, and ultimately it’s going to affect the economy,” pilot Joshua Yoder told Tucker Carlson. “We have all the control and the control comes from a simple word and that’s ‘no.’ We just don’t need to comply.”

Yoder said that losing 30% of the pilots who are opposed to the mandates will cripple the country and they’re willing to do that to ensure Americans keep their medical freedoms.

30% of the pilots are fired because they won't take the vaccine and you will see massive disruptions in the supply chain

One of FreedomFlyers.org’s videos went viral on TikTok and Twitter. It explains why these transportation employees do not want to be forced into a medical procedure they don’t believe they need. The video has been shared widely.

US Freedom Flyers is a group of transportation professionals representing the air, rail, and trucking industries who are spearheading efforts to protect medical health freedom.

“It’s growing by tens of thousands…every day. We can’t even keep track,” said one organizer named Shawn on Newsmax. “I had to speak out for everyone. We’re all a little afraid…I put out the video and the response and love we’ve gotten from all industries has been phenomenal.”