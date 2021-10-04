Is Wall Street Quietly Dumping CRT Training Amid Backlash?

Charles Gasparino has an interesting op-ed in the New York Post asserting that Wall Street giants might be quietly dropping critical race theory training from their diversity efforts because the racist theory is so divisive and doesn’t increase cooperation in the workforce.

How could this be? Well, maybe it’s because CRT is hot garbage.

CRT is an amalgam of left-wing talking points spewed out by the growing diversity-consulting business. The stated purpose by its practitioners sounds noble enough: Use CRT to root out racism and make the world a better place. How CRT gets there is the problem. Racism gets rooted out mainly by brainwashing white people into believing they are inherently evil racists. They are inherently evil racists because America is systemically racist, no matter how much it has strived during its history to be better. Thus to be good corporate citizens, they need to be re-educated and reprogrammed from their ­inherently racist past.

As this insidious philosophy started to spread like cancer throughout the country, the public began pushing back.

Yet suddenly CRT has begun to face obstacles. Across the country, parents are objecting to teaching kids they are evil little racists. While it is always dangerous to draw broad conclusions from isolated instances, the evidence is mounting that CRT is now coming under review in ­corporate America as well.

That pushback is reverberating through corporate America too.

According to my reporting, corporate HR departments, particularly on Wall Street, are worried that overly politicized and polarizing diversity training is among the most counterproductive fads in recent years if you want your workforce to get along.

Who could have guessed that brainwashing people to believe someone’s race directly correlates to what kind of person he or she is would have a negative effect on relationships between races? (Everyone.)

Corporations are so worried about this that they’re actively denying using any CRT “experts.”

One of those companies, according to the Times, was Goldman Sachs. But when Eleanor Terrett of Fox Business pressed Goldman on the matter, a senior executive denied that DiAngelo was ever retained for its diversity training. (DiAngelo did not respond to a request for comment.) Goldman appears not to be alone in drawing the line in its CRT wokeness. Executives at Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and, yes, Dimon’s JPMorgan all claim they are not advocating CRT as part of their diversity training.

Snicker.

Gasparino believes this is related to American Express getting outed for its CRT training, which is too stupid to describe. Luckily, Christopher Rufo already did it better than I could.

The trainers provide a blue flowchart with specific rules for interacting with black, female and LGBT employees: If members of a subordinate group are present, workers should practice “intersectional allyship” and defer to them before speaking. In another handout, the instructions for white employees are even more explicit: “identify the privileges or advantages you have”; “don’t speak over members of the black and African-American community”; “it’s not about your intent, it’s about the impact you have on your colleague.”

Wait! It gets worse.

More, Muhammad argued, the company should reduce standards for black customers and sacrifice profits in the interest of race-based reparations. “If American Express cares about racial justice in the world, it can’t simply say the market’s going to define how we price certain customers, who happen to come from low-income communities,” he said. “If you want to do good, then you’re going to have to set up products and [product] lines that don’t maximize profit.”

It would serve these companies right to be forced by the woke police to make business decisions that lose them money. But maybe that was finally a bridge too far for Wall Street. They appear to be backing off CRT training. Gasparino says he’s talked with insiders and they’re not going full hog anymore.

Of course, it’s difficult for me to know whether the CRT cease-and-desist is real. (I’m not in the training sessions to determine if Goldman or JPMorgan, for example, have replaced CRT with something equally absurd that simply drops the noxious-sounding name.) That said, workplace-inclusion consultants with whom I spoke say the trend away from this divisive training is happening because it’s both exhausting and idiotic to tell people they are inherently evil and expect them to work together.

Sanity. Finally.

