'DEAD ON ARRIVAL': Manchin Crushes Dem Dreams of Taxpayer-Funded Abortion in Reconciliation Bill

By Megan Fox Sep 30, 2021 12:38 PM ET
If there’s one thing you can count on besides death and taxes, it’s feverish Democrats trying to push through huge spending bills that would force American taxpayers to fund other people’s abortions. Taxpayer-funded abortion has long been unpopular with the American people and has been blocked by the Hyde amendment. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) is standing up for the rights of the people not to be forced to pay for murder.

In an interview with the National Review, Manchin was questioned about the reconciliation bill making its way through Capitol Hill.

National Review: Senator, you’ve been very firm on keeping the Hyde amendment on the appropriations bills. Are you concerned about that issue at all in reconciliation—

Manchin: Certainly—

NR: —with this new Medicaid program?

Manchin: Yeah, we’re not taking the Hyde amendment off. Hyde’s going to be on.

National Review: In the new Medicaid program?

Manchin: It has to be. It has to be. That’s dead on arrival if that’s gone.

Manchin is a pro-life Democrat and one of the few voices of reason on the other side of the aisle. He has recently angered Biden supporters by pointing out that the Democrats’ spending bill is insane.

With Sen. Joe Manchin making it quite clear he doesn’t support the reconciliation bill, trashing it as ‘fiscal insanity’, it seems Democrats may not be able to pass either of their progressive boondoggles. Biden may thus finish his first (and perhaps only) term as president with no tangible accomplishments.

Is it all political showboating? Who knows. Most people don’t trust politicians to tell them the truth about anything, especially their motives. It’s possible the flap about the Hyde amendment is just red meat for his mostly conservative state and including the Hyde amendment will give him the excuse he needs to vote for another unpopular massive spending bill. One fact is certain: The taxpayers will get the short end of the stick either way.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

