Retailers Purge My Pillow From Stores Over Owner's Election Fraud Views

If you believe that our last election wasn’t, as they say, “the most secure in history,” prepare to be deleted from American life if you say it publicly. Mike Lindell, owner of My Pillow and a known Trump supporter who does not believe the election of 2020 was up to par, is being deleted from American life as I type.

In what appears to be a coordinated corporate takedown, My Pillow has been kicked out of Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, Kohls, and HEB. This was done, supposedly, because Lindell doesn’t think Joe Biden was elected without cheating and he isn’t afraid to say so.

Wayfair, Kohl's & Bed Bath & Beyond have severed ties with #MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell because of his ties to President Trump including recent comments about a “stolen election,” and suggestions of martial law.” Details on @FOX9 — Alix Kendall (@alixkendallfox9) January 19, 2021

It should concern everyone that people are having their livelihoods destroyed because they question our election integrity. Nothing like this happened to any Democrat in 2016 who claimed that Russia stole the election for Trump. They claimed this so vociferously and so often that our whole government wasted years investigating it instead of doing the people’s business. It seems you can only be punished for believing in election fraud if you are a Republican accusing Democrats of the fraud and not the other way around.

Help us fight back by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code CENSORSHIP to

Big Tech wants to silence conservatives.. Use promo code CENSORSHIP to receive 25% off your VIP membership

Hillary Clinton once said in the New York Times, “Putin publicly blamed me for the outpouring of outrage by his own people, and that is the direct line between what he said back then and what he did in this election…This is not just an attack on me and my campaign, although that may have added fuel to it. This is an attack against our country. We are well beyond normal political concerns here. This is about the integrity of our democracy and the security of our nation.”

What a conspiracy theorist! Ban her from all the things! Doesn’t she know our election integrity is the epitome of fair and secure? Name any popular Democrat you want and I can find similar comments from them about the 2016 election. Their pearl-clutching over Lindell accusing them of fraud in 2020 is ripe with the stink of Russiagate. We just got done with the Russia hoax that uncovered nothing but lies and Democrat goons falsifying FISA warrants, creating dossiers to destroy their political enemies! Did they think we forgot?

Mike Lindell has the right to his opinions on the election, as does Mrs. Clinton. Punishing one by destroying him financially while the other one gets hundreds of thousands of dollars to give speeches doesn’t seem “fair” or “equitable” by any standard.

At what point does this corporate collusion with Democrats to silence and destroy its critics become an assault on freedom itself?