Meet John Sullivan, the Left-Wing 'Agitator' Arrested and Charged in the Capitol Riot

Now that the fog of war is settling over Washington, D.C., details are emerging from the attack on the Capitol that were not reported correctly in the immediate aftermath—as they rarely are. While news reports were denying that any counter-protesters were involved in the violence at the Capitol, an arrest has been made that shows at least one left-wing activist who actively participated in BLM was involved in leading and encouraging destructive behavior on January 6th.

John Sullivan was arrested and charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, being in a restricted area, and disorderly conduct.

Claiming to have been there only to document the event as a “journalist,” Sullivan told police he was just an observer. There is no record of John Sullivan working for any news outlet. Video taken from Sullivan’s phone shows much more than documenting events. Newsweek reported the story.

Prior to entering the Capitol building, Sullivan can be seen using a microphone to address the crowd outside and yelling “we about to burn this s**t down” before leading the crowd in a chant of “it’s time for a revolution,” FBI Special Agent Matthew Foulger said in an affidavit. As the mob pushed through barricades towards the Capitol, Sullivan was heard shouting: “We accomplished this s**t. We did this together. F**k yeah! We are all a part of this history,” and “Let’s burn this s**t down.” Sullivan also filmed himself assisting those who were climbing up walls to get to the plaza just outside the Capitol Building entrance, telling them “You guys are f*****g savage. Let’s go!” Once inside, Sullivan recorded the moment that 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by police during the attempt to overthrow the government. Sullivan also films himself speaking to law enforcement officers inside the Capitol, telling one: “the people have spoken,” and “there are too many people, you gotta stand down, the people out there that tried to do that shit, they got hurt.”

Sullivan was treated like a hero by CNN, “Good Morning America,” and “Rolling Stone.” He describes himself as a BLM activist, but some in the BLM and antifa movement won’t claim him. The Gray Zone blog has an interesting write-up on his protest history. But whether or not BLM or antifa groups embrace him does not change the fact that his political ideology is not conservative in any way.