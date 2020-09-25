Ron DeSantis Opens Florida 100% After COVID-19 Panic Pandemic Nearly Destroyed American Economy

Governor Ron DeSantis fully opened the state of Florida by executive order on Friday. All restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity starting immediately. The order also prohibits local governments from imposing fines or shutting down businesses, or enforcing mask mandates. “We are going to preempt closure of restaurants from local [authorities] and this is evidence-based. Miami-Dade closed them…Broward didn’t. I challenge you to show me a difference in those epidemic curves,” he said. “They’re both dense counties and they both had significant epidemics, so I don’t think the closure of restaurants has proven to be effective.” He continued, “We can’t have businesses die.”

DeSantis showed a chart, showing for folks up to 49, the mortality rate is really low. He said focus will be for those 50 and up, where mortality rate is higher. pic.twitter.com/T4dt1MteyX — Josh Solomon (@ByJoshSolomon) September 25, 2020

Leftists have immediately taken to calling DeSantis names like “Dr. Mengele” in response.

Front page of my paper in Florida #RonDeSantis who decided early on he was not man enough to tackle Covid & has waved the white flag continues to surround himself with economic /herd immunity types:NO EPIDEMIOLOGISTS DrMengele putting his political aspirations over r lives pic.twitter.com/sS0eGvHkJG — Cathy (@CathyNotToday) September 25, 2020

New York Magazine is actually accusing DeSantis of trying to kill Floridians to benefit Donald Trump. For real. They not only criticize his handling of COVID but are accusing him of trying to get people killed by proposing a new law that decriminalizes any incident where a motorist hits a protester who is blocking a road and threatening the safety of the motorist. The riots over the summer have seen several incidents where protesters have blocked vehicles and even pulled people from their vehicles and assaulted them.

By almost any measure, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has failed to keep Floridians safe during the pandemic. But through a mix of fecklessness and political cynicism, he has succeeded at devising novel ways to get them killed. @zakcheneyrice writes https://t.co/U3OiYC2zFG — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 25, 2020

Despite the loud partisan heckling, DeSantis is sticking to his guns. “Everyone in Florida has the right to work. Everyone in Florida has the right to operate a business,” he said.

DeSantis is also looking into a Bill of Rights for students because of “draconian” measures that have seen students expelled from college for going to parties. “That’s what college kids do,” said DeSantis at a press conference. “I really think we have to be reasonable about this and focus the efforts on where the significant risk is.” He continued, “I think it’s very important that we have the campuses functioning and we have the kids back.” DeSantis pointed out the significant benefits of in-person learning both for educational reasons and socialization.

The toll on Americans during the COVID-19 lockdown has been severe and significant, impacting their mental health with increased reports of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. The CDC reported that anxiety and depression symptoms are up by 31%, PTSD is up by 26%, and thoughts of suicide up by 11%. Young people are impacted most severely. “Mental health conditions are disproportionately affecting specific populations, especially young adults,” according to CDC studies.