The Peasants Think They Have a Right to Work... And They Turned Out in Droves in New York to Make that Clear

Friday brought protests peppered across the fruited plains, from coast to coast, to voice opposition to the continued closure of small businesses. After all, Walmart and Lowe’s are the new hang out spots and are always crowded and police have not tried to shut them down since the state has deemed them “essential.” But why can’t a small business sell clothes? Or allow people to sit and eat away from other diners?

The inconsistency of the edicts has launched a major revolt. Thousands of people gathered in cities all over the country Friday, including New York. Many people think New York consists of New York City, but to the contrary, the state is enormous and most New Yorkers are living in rural areas with no Chinese WuFlu problems. Despite that, they are under strict lockdown as if they are in NYC.

New Yorkers braved rain and cold weather to express their disapproval of the constant assault on constitutional rights. Here are some of the highlights.

#ReOpeNewYork Rally abruptly interrupted by the NYPD. They’re just doing their job but at the end of the day it’s all thanks to the Communist policies of “Comrade” Deblasio!? Still got to talk to the Patriots who attended 🇺🇸 #ReOpenNY YouTube channel: https://t.co/D95HNDQ2qv pic.twitter.com/0kaW5Hs2jM — Christopher Wright (@ChrisWrightInNY) May 1, 2020

Pretty good turnout in Mineola today to #ReopenNY . Lots of freedom loving people who just don’t want to lose their freedoms. God bless us all. pic.twitter.com/1BAjqQ1zJD — Adam G (@AdamG582) May 1, 2020

The protests came on the same day that Governor Cuomo declared school will not reopen for the remainder of the school year. Even as COVID-19 infections drop, restrictions continue to increase on New Yorkers instead of relax. Even people on Long Island are tired of it.

This is happening right now in Commack Long Island NY. people protest against the order to stay at home. pic.twitter.com/C2c1yVEVzh — alvarez (@julioalvarez70) May 1, 2020

The Albany protest got rained out, but there were still around 100 people braving the very wet and cold conditions. It’s not a small feat to get this many people out on a cold rainy day in New York.

Albany NY Reopen protest now.. pic.twitter.com/ms9SeR6Hou — TheNYPatriot (@TheNYPatriot) May 1, 2020

I attended the rally in Rochester to #RestartROC and luckily, we avoided the rain. There were about 100 protesters on foot and around 200 cars in a caravan looping the city.

This overhead view showed the line of cars that drove for about an hour around the city. One of the organizers, local radio talk show host Shannon Joy, told PJ Media, “While we take COVID-19 seriously in Rochester, we believe that Albany has grossly overstepped their bounds with top-down, undemocratic mandates that are threatening the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. It is the responsibility of local government to uphold their first oaths to the Constitution and protect our natural rights to life, liberty, and property.”

One local Rochester restaurant, Pizza Stop, decided to open their dining room and seat customers six feet apart but were quickly shut down by the health department with threats to pull their licenses. Protesters decided to end their protest by meeting at Pizza Stop for lunch. New Yorkers showed that if businesses will open, they will patronize them.

At the end of the protest, some of the demonstrators ventured to Pizza Stop. The owner said he’d open up his sit-down area last week despite lockdown order, then the govt paid him a visit and threatened him w fines he can’t afford. pic.twitter.com/hdFmlncWJy — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) May 1, 2020

The feeling on the street was positive and happy. Passersby were supportive, honking horns and giving lots of thumbs-ups. Contrary to the hatred for protesters seen on Twitter, real people on the ground didn’t seem to feel anything but relief to see their city come alive again. People were running out of buildings to film and wave and cheer the protesters on. One of the main ideas pulling people together was a rejection of fear. Many people expressed their unwillingness to live under lockdown anymore. “This is not living,” a protester told PJ Media. “I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees.” Others expressed the need to work to feed their families. Many carried signs that said they have a right to determine their own risk and destiny. Everyone felt happy and energized to be among like-minded, unafraid people. Some wore masks, some didn’t. But everyone agreed that America should always be the land of the free and the home of the brave.

