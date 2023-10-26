I Bet You Can Guess Which Congresswoman Employed Hamas Activists

It hasn’t been a good time to be a member of “The Squad” these days, has it? From Ed Morrissey at our sister site, Hot Air, we learn that “The independent Canary Mission released a report late yesterday after its investigation into Representative Rashida Tlaib, and it’s a doozy.”

As Ed notes, “Canary Mission primarily investigates anti-Semitism on college campuses in the US and North America,” and this is what they found:

Canary Mission can confirm that Rashida Tlaib has extensive fundraising ties to Hamas supporters. She employed no less than three Hamas-linked activists to fundraise for her 2018 election campaign, one of whom spent 8 months in prison for his alleged connections to Hamas. Tlaib additionally used a pro-terror Facebook page, PAC-USA, to raise funds for her 2018 Congressional campaign. Tlaib gave the founder of PAC-USA the position of Chairman of the Finance Committee for Rashida Tlaib for Congress. He used it to promote 12 fundraisers in 8 states, entirely with her support. In 2015, Tlaib co-founded the Detroit-based, anti-American, anti-Israel and pro-terror hate group, Black4Palestine. A co-founder used the group to conduct activism with members of the Marxist-Leninist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Tlaib and other members of The Squad haven’t exactly been shy about their support of Palestinians and, by extension, Hamas instead of Israel. But Tlaib’s connections to Hamas activists are particularly concerning.

The three fundraisers named were Salah Sarsour, Rafiq Jaber, and Abdelbaset Hamayel. Sarsour, who was jailed for being connected with Hamas in 1995, co-hosted an event with Tlaib in 2018. The group shared an archived link showing Sarsour’s name appearing on an event flyer. The link can be viewed here. Jaber has also apparently admitted to helping distribute Hamas’s propaganda in the US. In 2003, he testified that he directed two Hamas front groups to “promote [the Holy Land Foundation] in every way we can” and admitted to distributing pro-martyrdom materials that celebrated the killing of Jews. The fundraiser is also a co-founder of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). Hamayel, the final of the three fundraisers, has worked for multiple Hamas-linked organizations in the United States, all of which are now defunct. He worked as a representative for the group “KindHearts for Charitable Humanitarian Development,” an organization dissolved in 2011 by the US Department of the Treasury after it was found that they were funneling funds to Hamas.

Will the media report on this? I’m not holding my breath.