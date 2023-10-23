Seventh U.S. Embassy Evacuated Under Biden's Watch While He Vacations

Joe Biden has apparently figured out that his “Bidenomics” messaging isn’t working and now wants to make the 2024 election about foreign policy. How is that going to work? Things haven’t exactly been going well for him on the foreign policy front, particularly since his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And the worst part is that he doesn’t seem to be concerned that the world is falling apart around him. On Sunday, the president was once again taking it easy at his Delaware beach house.

Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists — and Joe Biden is at the beach pic.twitter.com/uQDmIbFTYo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2023

He doesn’t appear to have a care in the world even as Americans are still being held hostage in Gaza. George W. Bush took a lot of heat for going golfing while America was at war, and, realizing the criticism was legitimate, he didn’t golf for the remainder of his presidency.

In addition to the situation in Israel, U.S. forces were attacked last week at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq — a detail that Biden conveniently ignored during his Oval Office speech. Unrest in the area resulted in an evacuation of non-emergency personnel in the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, and a “Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisory” was issued on Sunday.

Updated to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members. Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens. On October 20, 2023, the Department ordered the departure of eligible family members and non-emergency U.S. government personnel from U.S. Embassy Baghdad and U.S. Consulate General Erbil due to increased security threats against U.S. government personnel and interests.

“U.S. citizens in Iraq face high risks to their safety and security, including the potential for violence and kidnapping,” according to the State Department. “Terrorist and insurgent groups regularly attack Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-U.S. militias threaten U.S. citizens and international companies throughout Iraq. Attacks using improvised explosive devices, indirect fire, and unmanned aerial vehicles occur in many areas of the country, including Baghdad and other major cities. In an emergency, consular services to U.S. citizens in Iraq are limited due to severe restrictions on the movements of U.S. government personnel.”

This marks the seventh evacuation of a U.S. Embassy during Biden’s presidency, following Afghanistan, Ukraine, Belarus, Sudan, Haiti, and Niger. That must be some kind of record, right? It’s not the kind of record you brag about when you run for reelection.