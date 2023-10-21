Biden Isn’t Allowing A Crisis Go To Waste

Whenever adversity strikes, Democrats are quick to leverage it as an opportunity to impose bans and regulations on their targeted culprits or to fund the heck out of their pet projects. They have effectively adopted the ominous mantra of former Obama adviser Rahm Emanuel: never let “a good crisis go to waste.”

We’ve seen this take form in a variety of ways. Whether it’s the immediate push for gun control after a mass shooting event, imposing mail-in voting during the pandemic, or even banning gas stoves because of racism (or something), there’s a never-ending effort by Democrats to exploit fear and anger to further their agenda.

And they’re doing it again.

This week, the Biden administration drafted a $100 billion foreign aid package that has been sold as assistance for Israel and Ukraine. It should come as no shock that the bulk of the assistance is actually for Ukraine—Biden’s favorite war between the two.

But it’s actually far worse than that.

As Karen Townsend at our sister site Hot Air notes, “The aid package includes $60B for Ukraine, $14B for Israel, and $14B for the southern border. There is $7.4B for Taiwan and allies in the Indo-Pacific, and $10B for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza. As you see, the amount allocated to Ukraine is disproportionally larger than anything else.”

The deeper we dig, the worse it gets. Roughly $11.8 billion of the funding going to Ukraine isn’t even aid for their war effort. It’s more of a bailout for the Ukraine government’s public pensions. Why are American taxpayers bailing out Ukrainian pension program for government employees? It makes no sense. Nor does it make any sense that Ukraine is getting more money to fund its pensions than Israel is getting in aid to support its war against Hamas.

Related: Joe Biden: ‘I Can Understand Why’ People Believe Israel Bombed Gaza Hospital

The aid package also includes nearly $5 billion for the housing and transportation of illegal immigrants in the United States, as well as other “services” for them.

Naturally, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants to rush the aid package through. “This legislation is too important to wait for the House to settle their chaos,” Schumer said Friday. “Senate Democrats will move expeditiously on this request, and we hope that our Republican colleagues across the aisle will join us to pass this much-needed funding.”

That doesn’t look likely to happen. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) made it very clear that this aid package has no chance of surviving in the U.S. Senate.

“President Biden’s slush fund proposal is dead on arrival, just like his budgets,” Mr. Cotton said Friday. “We will not spend, for example, $3.5 billion to address the ‘potential needs of Gazans,’ essentially functioning as a resupply line for Hamas terrorists.”

“Nor will we spend $4.7 billion for housing, transportation, and ‘services’ for illegal aliens in the United States rather than deporting them,” Cotton continued. “The Biden proposal is going nowhere, and Senate Republicans will take the lead on crafting a funding bill that protects Americans and their interests.”

No aid package will be passed, of course, until the House elects a speaker, and I dare say Biden’s slush fund aid package doesn’t have much of a shot to get passed there anyway. But, he nevertheless tried to do exactly what Democrats always do: never let a good crisis go to waste. It’s bad enough that he’s seeking to tie Ukraine funding to aid for Israel, but all the other waste too? Shameful.