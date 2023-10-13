We Haven’t Forgotten About Jamaal Bowman’s Fire Alarm Stunt

Last month, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building in an attempt to postpone an 11th-hour vote to avert a shutdown. A lot has happened since then, like the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker and the Hamas attack on Israel, but presumably, a criminal investigation is still underway by the U.S. Capitol Police. Republicans have also called for Bowman’s censure and expulsion, and he may still be subject to federal charges.

In the meantime, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) has finished its own investigation of Bowman’s actions and has determined that he violated Congressional ethics rules by pulling the alarm. According to FACT, Bowman “failed to conduct himself in a manner that reflects credibility on the House.” The House Ethics Committee will now take up the investigation.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics on Thursday, saying that the far-left Bronx and Westchester congressman failed to conduct himself “in a manner that reflects creditably on the House,” according to a copy of the file obtained by The Post. Photos have circulated showing Bowman pulling the alarm with the word “FIRE” clearly written on its face Sept. 30, with signs posted nearby that read “Emergency Exit Only!” and “Push until alarm sounds (3 seconds). Door will unlock in 30 seconds.” After the alarm forced an evacuation of the Cannon House Office Building, Bowman, 47, said in a statement: “I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door.”

“He simply cannot credibly claim he doesn’t know the difference between a fire alarm and an automatic door button, and it’s clear he did not pull the alarm for a legitimate reason,” FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold wrote in a letter to Office of Congressional Ethics chief counsel. “There is no question that he intentionally set off the fire alarm, regardless of whether his motive for doing so was to delay a vote or to use a door that was not permitted.”

Despite FACT’s findings, they are powerless to impose any penalty on Bowman. The Republican-controlled House may indeed vote to censure him or reprimand him in some fashion, but the real question is whether he will face any criminal charges. Despite his claims of having pulled the fire alarm by accident, it’s obvious he was trying to delay the House vote and force the government to shut down so Biden and the Democrats could blame the GOP. As we’ve reported here at PJ Media before, Bowman’s attempt to delay the vote is a federal crime and he potentially faces jail time. I’m not convinced that will ever happen, but one can certainly hope.