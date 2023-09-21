Merrick Garland Proves He Should Have Been Impeached Already

If there’s any takeaway from Attorney General Merrick Garland’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, it’s that he should have been impeached a long time ago.

The embattled attorney general faced questions on many issues, from alleged interference in the investigations of Hunter Biden, targeting parents who speak out at school board meetings, bias against pro-lifers and Catholics, and so on. He was often evasive, refusing to answer questions, and sometimes being outright dishonest.

Garland even had the audacity to claim that he couldn’t recall if he ever had a conversation with the FBI about its investigation into Hunter Biden.

“Have you had personal contact with anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation?” Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) asked Garland.

“I don’t recollect the answer to that question,” Garland replied, “but the FBI works for the Justice Department.”

Do you believe that? I don’t, and neither did Johnson. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. You don’t recollect? You don’t recollect whether you’ve talked with anybody at FBI headquarters about an investigation of the president’s son?”

“I don’t believe that I did,” Garland claimed.

Look, we’re not stupid. Saying “I do not recall” is a frequently used trick to avoid answering a question without perjuring yourself. Garland can testify that he doesn’t “recall” having a discussion about the Hunter Biden case — something no one would legitimately believe–without worrying if evidence turns up later.

Between that and his other responses, there’s little doubt that Garland is Joe Biden’s wingman, just as Attorney General Eric Holder was for Barack Obama. But the question I have is: why haven’t House Republicans impeached him yet?

Flashback: Impeachment Exists for Cases Like Mayorkas and Garland

We’ve known for years about the bias and abuses of power in the Department of Justice. The GOP has been crying foul over Garland’s targeting pro-life activists, his inaction in protecting Supreme Court justices, the unprecedented raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the targeting of concerned parents speaking out against woke school boards, and the weak indictments of Donald Trump, which “coincidentally” followed bad news days for Joe Biden. There’s no doubt the Department of Justice has been weaponized.

Republicans have talked about impeaching Garland and other Biden administration cabinet members for various offenses — none of which have gone anywhere. In June, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy set a date for impeaching Garland, and that date has long passed. You can bet that, now that there’s an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, neither Garland, nor DHS Secretary Mayorkas, nor any other corrupt Biden official will face consequences for their actions.

Sadly, empty threats and inaction can only embolden those accused of corruption. House Republicans had enough to move against Garland as soon as they reclaimed the majority, and clearly, Garland’s shameful testimony this week proved that he’s not afraid of ever being held accountable. I can’t say that I blame him.