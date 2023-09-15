The Hunter Biden Indictments Are a Ruse. Here’s Why.

It’s a true reflection of the sad state of our justice system that we have to be suspicious of anything it does. When we first learned that Hunter Biden would likely be indicted, I was skeptical and felt that even if Special Counsel David Weiss did indict him, it would be a ruse. Still, when the indictments came down on Thursday, it was hard not to feel somewhat elated—but that suspicion still nags at me.

Seriously, does anyone believe that Hunter Biden will actually face any jail time? Would Weiss, one of the architects of Hunter’s ridiculous plea deal, actually put Hunter Biden behind bars? I don’t. But in the meantime, many think it is a possibility.

According to Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, we shouldn’t be fooled by these indictments, and he explains why.

“Don’t be fooled,” he began in a lengthy post on X/Twitter. “Today’s indictment of Hunter Biden for gun felonies is just more coverup by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who has protected the Bidens for years.”

He continued:

Weiss, handpicked by both Democrat home-state senators in Delaware, let the statute of limitations expire on serious tax charges, buried evidence deemed credible by the Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney of the Bidens’ alleged foreign bribery schemes, and attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart deal with secret, broad immunity that protected President Biden. President Biden knows he cannot pardon Hunter right now. That would lead to politically and legally disastrous consequences before November 5, 2024. If pardoned, Hunter can no longer plead the Fifth Amendment–and refuse to testify before Congress. Hunter’s Fifth Amendment protections also disappear if Weiss gives Hunter a plea agreement with a prosecution waiver or some other immunity deal that shields him from criminal charges. Weiss’s charges today continue his deceptive pattern–for years–of protecting Hunter. More troubling, Weiss is protecting President Biden. Indeed, where are Hunter’s charges related to foreign corruption, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, tax evasion, wire fraud, and other criminal charges that could implicate President Biden?

Davis went on to predict that Joe Biden and Special Counsel Weiss would rescue Hunter after the 2024 election. “Weiss will give Hunter another sweetheart deal. President Biden will pardon Hunter—and maybe even himself. Hunter will not spend a day in jail.” Meanwhile, the Biden Justice Department will use the indictment as pretext for refusing to cooperate with Congress, or answer questions from the media.

There’s always an angle with the corrupt Democrats. Always.