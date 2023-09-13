Reporter Gets Destroyed After Claiming ‘No Evidence’ for Biden Impeachment

While conservative media has been reporting on the evidence of Biden family corruption for some time now, the mainstream has been turning a blind eye to it, even actively dismissing evidence and testimony. So when a reporter told Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) that Americans “can’t see” evidence that Biden committed any crimes meriting impeachment, Perry shot back with receipts.

“Can I just ask,” began U.K. Channel 4 Washington correspondent Siobhan Kennedy, “what actual evidence do you have as opposed to allegations to show to the American people that would merit an actual impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, and prove that today isn’t just […] for the sake of enacting political revenge for the impeachment of Donald Trump.”

“This isn’t about political revenge,” Perry fired back. “We have the bank accounts. We can see — ma’am — you can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or a Senate salary.”

“You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests,” Perry continued. “Those things aren’t normal. That’s not normal to have 20 shell companies. These things are not normal, and it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence-peddling itself.”

Perry then cited Biden’s own bragging about getting Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burma, fired by using a $1 billion loan as leverage. “That’s what we have,” Perry said. “If you can’t see that. If you are that blind — I’ll turn it over to the attorneys.”

“The American people can’t see that,” Kennedy insisted. “They think it’s political revenge.”

“Because you don’t report on it,” Perry shot back.

Of course, Kennedy was clearly projecting with her claim. Multiple polls have shown Americans are already convinced there was Biden family corruption. An Economist/YouGov poll found that 72% of American adults believe Hunter Biden profited off his father’s position, including 53% of Democrats and 72% of Independents. Another poll from I&I/TIPP found that 56% of U.S. voters say that it is “likely” that Biden took bribes, while only 27% say it was “unlikely.”

The impeachment inquiry doesn’t need to convince the public Joe Biden is corrupt; they know it already. The mainstream media may be pushing the narrative that this is about political revenge, but the evidence of political corruption has been out there for some time. Even with the mainstream media ignoring it, a majority of Americans know what’s going on.

No matter what establishment reporters claim, the evidence against Biden is significant and more credible than anything Democrats ever had against Trump.