You Don’t Say: Michigan Police Suspected National Voter Fraud Scheme in 2020

If you dared to question the results of the 2020 election, you not only were liable to get censored and suppressed but also indicted multiple times. But now, according to police memos examined by Just the News, authorities in Michigan had concerns about potential nationwide voter registration fraud during the 2020 election and sought assistance from the FBI. Curiously, what happened since then is unknown.

Numerous police reports obtained from the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police raised concerns about a firm called GBI Strategies that was allegedly involved in voter registration fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Local authorities originally conducted the investigation, but eventually the FBI assumed control and, well, it suddenly disappeared.

Contacts between local law enforcement and the FBI continued into 2022 but there is no evidence of what happened after that in the memos obtained by Just the News through state Freedom of Information FOIA requests. Police from Michigan interviewed GBI Strategies employees there and cited specific instances of registrations that appeared suspicious or fraudulent, the memos show. One State Police memo described the possible crime being investigated as “Election Fraud by Forgery.” The Michigan attorney general’s office confirmed earlier this month that there was a state investigation into thousands of suspected fraudulent voter registrations, which was referred to the FBI, the Bridge Michigan reported.

Michigan law enforcement officials interviewed employees of GBI Strategies and identified thousands of voter registrations suspected of being fraudulent. A memo from the State Police referred to the potential criminal activity under investigation as “Election Fraud by Forgery.”

The Muskegon Police Department began investigating GBI Strategies after the Muskegon City Clerk’s Office reported suspected voter registration fraud, according to a police report first dated Oct. 16, 2020, which Just the News obtained from a FOIA request. The city clerk’s office said that a woman who dropped off the fraudulent voter registrations on Oct. 8, 2020 said she worked for GBI Strategies, the police report reads. The police interviewed the woman, called “Suspect 1” in the police report, and she explained that she “receives $1150.00 a week, hotels services and a rental vehicle for her work.” She also said she was “tasked with finding unregistered voters and provide them with a form so they can get registered and obtain their ballot,” according to the police report. “Suspect 1 initially stated that her ‘canvassers’ earn money for each person that completes the form. She later told us that they are paid $9.25 per hour with extra money for working weekends.”

GBI Strategies is headquartered in Tennessee and also has offices in Georgia, New York, and Philadelphia. It received millions of dollars in 2020 from Democrat and leftist groups, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, DNC Services Corp., and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Let that sink in.