Bidenomics Could Make the GOP Unbeatable in 2024

Okay, okay — it’s actually really difficult to have any faith in the Republican Party’s ability to win important races. The 2022 midterms should have been a red wave, and they weren’t, and in the past couple of years, we’ve narrowly lost statewide races in formerly reliably red states.

But in 2024 — despite the GOP’s best efforts to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory — the conditions that will most directly impact how people vote may simply be too advantageous for Democrats to overcome. I’m talking about Bidenomics.

While Americans have been feeling the pain of Bidenomics, the White House is desperately trying to convince them that things are actually great, that Joe Biden has created a record number of jobs, he’s brought inflation down, and things are better on his watch than they were under Trump. I’ve pointed out before that Biden is falsely taking credit for jobs that have returned after the pandemic shutdowns, that inflation is still higher today than when he took office, and that Americans don’t approve of his handling of the economy.

The White House is still giving it a shot, hoping they can convince Americans to deny the realities they plainly see and experience. But all their bogus rhetoric and misleading charts won’t mean a thing. According to a report from Bloomberg, the average middle-class family has lost over $33,000 in real wealth over the past year. That’s something talking points just can’t explain away.

In the end, the kitchen table issues that always dominate elections will continue to rule the political environment. The economy, crime, and education always matter the most. While some say that abortion has become one of those kitchen-table issues and it gives Democrats the upper hand, history has shown that the economy is always the most important one. And things are looking to get even worse next year.

According to a federal pricing analysis from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices, which are already higher than they were two and a half years ago, will continue to climb through 2024.

“Food prices are expected to grow more slowly in 2023 than in 2022 but still at above historical-average rates,” the USDA said in its analysis. “In 2023, all food prices are predicted to increase 5.9%, with a prediction interval of 5.3% to 6.5%. Food-at-home prices are predicted to increase 5.2%, with a prediction interval of 4.4% to 6.1%. Food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase 7.1%, with a prediction interval of 6.8% to 7.5%.”

Biden will no doubt point to any deceleration in the rate of increase of food prices as “proof” his policies are working, but as long as they are continuing to go up, he’s in big trouble.

“In 2024, all food prices are predicted to increase 2.8%, with a prediction interval of -2.0% to 7.9%. Food-at-home prices are predicted to increase 2.1%, with a prediction interval of -5.1% to 9.9%, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase 5.1%, with a prediction interval of 2.7% to 7.5%,” the USDA explained.

Related: ‘Bidenomics’ Is Not an Election-Winning Slogan — It’s a Joke That Not Even Democrats Use

I don’t have to tell you that your grocery bills have gone up significantly under Joe Biden. And if food prices continue to climb through next year, well, let’s just say that this is terrible news for Joe Biden. Worse yet, economists are predicting a recession will happen before the 2024 election.

In other words, Bidenomics is setting up a political environment that will be incredibly difficult for Joe Biden (or any other Democrat who might replace him) to overcome.