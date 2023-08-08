Will the ‘Money Guy' Expose the Bidens’ Bribery Schemes?

Earlier this month, former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee, and he made it very clear that Hunter Biden was selling influence with his father while the latter was vice president. Democrats tried to spin the testimony as being a dud, but Archer demonstrated that Hunter Biden used his “very powerful name” to “add value” in pitching and securing foreign business ventures, and that Joe Biden frequently was present during business calls to help sell the Biden “brand.”

“Obviously, that brought the most value to the brand,” Archer said. “It was Hunter Biden and him.” This was critical to the Biden business model.

Archer noted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it,” and that the company was only “able to survive” for as long as it did “just because of the brand.”

Joe Biden really came through by pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at the time, by leveraging a $1 billion loan appropriated by Congress. Archer testified that Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky and executive Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter to call “D.C.” to help them out of that situation.

As damaging as that testimony was, it could pale in comparison to what Hunter’s former business partner, Eric Schwerin, could potentially tell the committee.

According to a new report, Schwerin, who was the founding partner and managing director of Hunter’s firm Rosemont Seneca, visited the Obama White House more than 36 times between 2009 and 2016. In 2015, then-President Obama appointed Schwerin to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad — an appointment Hunter facilitated. “Eric asked for one of these [positions] the day after the election in 2008,” Hunter said of Schwerin in an email found on his laptop.

Schwerin’s value to the committee could be even more significant because, according to Hunter Biden’s ex-wife’s memoir, Schwerin “managed almost every aspect of our financial life.” The House Oversight Committee has already started to unravel the money trail by exposing dozens of shell companies the Biden family allegedly used to launder payments from foreign nationals.

“If Devon Archer was the sort of business guy, the deal guy in how you structure this, Eric Schwerin was the money guy,” Peter Schweizer, the president of Government Accountability Institute, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

Is “the money guy” the person who can bring down the Bidens?