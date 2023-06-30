Winsome Sears Nukes Ketanji Brown Jackson's Dissent: ‘Chosen Because She’s Black’

Justice Clarence Thomas isn’t the only person who made an epic response to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s absurd dissent in the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. the University of North Carolina cases. During an appearance on Fox News, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears blasted Jackson’s dissent while calling out Jackson as an affirmative action pick to the court.

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “This is the dissent from Justice Jackson. She said, ‘With let them eat cake obliviousness today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces color blindness for all by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life,’ she said. She and Justice Sotomayor were outraged by this decision. Sotomayor said, ‘The opinion today will highlight the court’s own impetus in the face of America who cries for equality resound.’ What would you say to these justices?”

“Well, what you have is the justice who was chosen because she’s black and because she’s a woman,” Sears responded. “You know, that’s what we’re understanding now, what a woman is. And Martha, while we’re playing these stupid games, I’m saying that education and the lack of it in America has risen to a national crisis. China is not playing these stupid games. China is interested in total world domination, and so is Russia and the rest of them. That’s what we have to be concerned about. Our children are not learning. In fact, when they do graduate from high school and decide to go on to college, Martha, more than 60% of them, according to the statistics, need remedial education that very first year.”

“So, you know how the president is talking about getting rid of student loans? Well, then, the children are having to stay one extra year in college based on loans that they have taken for work that they should have completed when they were in high school. So, let’s cut that and let’s get to what the remedies are, and I’m pulling for school choice. School choice now. Our children are in need.”

Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion directly addressed Jackson’s dissenting opinion, calling her out by name multiple times. According to Thomas, Jackson’s “race-infused world view falls flat at each step. Individuals are the sum of their unique experiences, challenges, and accomplishments.”

Thomas wrote, “What matters is not the barriers they face, but how they choose to confront them. And their race is not to blame for everything—good or bad—that happens in their lives. A contrary, myopic world view based on individuals’ skin color to the total exclusion of their personal choices is nothing short of racial determinism.”