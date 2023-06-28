Exposing the Biden Crime Family's Corruption

What’s happening to our country?

Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to tax evasion charges and the unlawful possession of a firearm as part of a plea deal where he will get no jail time.

Do you think you’d get such a sweetheart deal?

Meanwhile, whistleblowers have come forward, exposing evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in bribes with foreign nationals as well as interference by the Department of Justice to protect the Bidens from accountability. There is also evidence of millions of dollars from foreign nationals being funneled through bogus Biden family business entities that have no actual product, save for influence with Joe Biden.

It is deeply concerning to witness the privilege and lack of consequences the Biden Crime Family enjoys in the face of their alleged criminal activities. This special treatment exposed the two-tiered system of justice we have in America today. Imagine the repercussions if you refused to pay over $1 million in taxes and lied on a government form in order to obtain a firearm, as Hunter Biden did. The gun crime alone would get you as much as ten years in prison. Hunter Biden got a slap on the wrist. Adding insult to injury, he attended a White House state dinner days later, hobnobbing with political elites — including Attorney General Merrick Garland.

They’re laughing at you, at all of us. They know the rules don’t apply to them. They know they are protected. They know the media will dismiss any allegations against them, refuse to report on them, or bury them so the public won’t know the truth. We are watching the corruption of our nation’s justice system right before our eyes. If we don’t unite to win back the White House in 2024, we may lose our chance to restore integrity to our government.

It’s quite clear that the Department of Justice will continue to abuse its power and liberal media won’t do their job to hold it, or the powerful Democrats the department protects, accountable.

