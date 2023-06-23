There’s Something Suspicious About the Titan Submersible Story

OceanGate’s Titan Five submersible vessel went missing on Sunday. Hope of rescue had persisted for days, until Thursday morning, when it was estimated that the vessel’s air supply would be depleted. Curiously, it wasn’t until after this deadline that news of the debris field near the Titanic wreckage site was reported; soon after it was confirmed to belong to the vessel, indicating that all five passengers were lost.

According to Rear Adm. John Mauger, the debris “is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” which caused an implosion of the vessel. The implosion would have been virtually instantaneous, which, sad to say, was a more merciful fate than the five individuals being stuck on the ocean floor for days, waiting for their air supply to run out—which the public had been led to believe was the case.

To be honest, I thought it was a bizarre coincidence that it wasn’t until shortly after the oxygen supply would have run out that the debris field was discovered and confirmed to belong to the Titan vessel.

And then things got really weird. Later on, news broke that the U.S. Navy had detected a suspected implosion soon after the Titan had lost communication with the mother ship, which PJM’s Rick Moran covered here. According to a U.S. defense official, the Navy started listening for the Titan immediately after it had lost communication.

“While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission,” a Navy official told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Definitive? No. But, convincing circumstantial evidence? Absolutely. Based on what we know, an implosion was likely heard soon after the vessel went missing. It was detected by a top-secret acoustic detection system, and according to reports, the sounds consistent with an explosion or an implosion occurred near the location where the debris from the Titan was found on Thursday.

Related: Did Wokeness Doom the Titanic Tourists?

So, based on all of this information, there was more than enough reason to believe the ship and the crew were lost on Sunday, and we had a relatively accurate idea as to where the implosion occurred.

The search effort was certainly impressive. On Wednesday, the Coast Guard reported that the search area was “two times the size of Connecticut.”

When I heard that, I was confused. We know where the Titanic wreckage is, and we knew the Titan Five was going down to view the wreckage. Why would we need to search an area twice the size of Connecticut? Of course, not being an expert in underwater rescues, I figured there had to be a reason. But in light of the knowledge that U.S. Navy heard an implosion near where the debris was found, searching an area twice the size of Connecticut seems like a wild goose chase in hindsight.

Of course, this all leads to the question of why the world would have been strung along for days, thinking there was hope.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer believes that the story was allowed to dominate the news cycle to distract from the devastating Hunter Biden revelations that have come out this week.

So basically the 5 people on board died days ago, but Biden allowed for the story to dominate all news cycles as a way to distract from the news about Hunter Biden this week. They knew days ago that the sub exploded but kept it going as a tool of distraction to cover for… https://t.co/IvLm2fqog4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 22, 2023

Is there anything to this theory? I have to say, there might be. Let’s not forget that Donald Trump’s federal indictment conveniently dropped the same day Joe Biden’s bribery allegations came to light.

I think it’s entirely justified to ask questions.